Truly Spiked & Sparkling debuts new wild berry spiked sparkling water

Truly Spiked & Sparkling has released a clean spiked sparkling water with only 100 calories, 1 gram of sugars, 5% Alc./Vol. and naturally gluten-free.

Delicious, crisp and refreshing with a hint of natural juiciness and sweetness from California strawberries, raspberries and Marion blackberries, Truly Wild Berry is poised to be the drink of the summer.

It is the perfect complement to summer drinking occasions, with more than 60% of drinkers seeking a "refreshing" alcoholic beverage option to enjoy with family and friends at BBQs, picnics, poolside or at the beach.

With the growing popularity of berry-flavored beverages, Truly Wild Berry is on-trend: it's refreshing like sparkling water with a hint of fruit and 5% Alc./Vol.

Truly Spiked & Sparkling innovation team member Casey O'Neill said: "Berry-flavored drinks are a favorite among non-alcoholic sparkling waters, so it was a no-brainer to develop Truly Wild Berry.”

She said: "Truly has quickly become a go-to among drinkers who are looking to balance a healthy lifestyle and a social life. Not only do they love that it's lower in calories and sugars, but they love the way it tastes."

Truly Wild Berry will be sold in six-packs and featured in a new Berry Variety Pack with two other exclusive flavors--Blueberry & Acai, Raspberry & Lime, and Pomegranate. In Blueberry & Acai, exotic rich berry flavors from Brazilian acai and berry tartness from blueberries come together perfectly in every sip. Meanwhile, California raspberries contribute a ripe sweetness while limes offer a tangy twist of citrus in Raspberry & Lime for the perfect blend.

Availability

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Wild Berry is now available nationwide in six-pack slim cans for a SRP of $7.99 - 9.99. Truly Berry Variety 12-Packs (which includes Wild Berry, Pomegranate, Blueberry & Acai and Raspberry & Lime) are also available nationwide for a SRP of $14.99 -16.99.

Source: Company Press Release