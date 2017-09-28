Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

The Family Coppola launches Great Women Spirits collection

Published 28 September 2017

The Family Coppola has launched Great Women Spirits, which will be available this October in select restaurants and retailers.

Great Women Spirits -- small-batch, house-crafted, classically styled spirits -- will begin production with its brand of vodka, gin, and brandy, and has plans to expand the collection in the near future.

Being in a family comprised of three accomplished female filmmakers -- Eleanor, Sofia, and Gia -- Francis Ford Coppola is surrounded by powerful women. "My mother, sister, wife, daughter, and granddaughters have all inspired me, as have all of the incredible women we celebrate with Great Women Spirits. We all know well the great men of history, Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar, Napoleon and so on. I can think of as many women who distinguished themselves at that level in the fields of politics, science, mathematics and philosophy, so my choices and reasons for this collection are very personal."

His wife Eleanor agrees, and brings up a compelling perspective. "You know why we don't hear about famous women in history? Because the history books were written by men."

The Family Coppola has a long history of making strides in areas involving gender equality, from business to sports. The winery's wholesale operations are run by a woman, Wendy Putman, who's been in the role for ten years, a very rare employment record in the male-dominated wine distributor industry. The company's internal policies in recognizing the extraordinary capabilities of women have also been applied to their marketing program.

Last year, in an effort to promote the recruitment, development, and advancement of women in baseball, The Family Coppola's Virginia Dare Winery joined with the management of the Sonoma Stompers and recruited the best female baseball players for the team, a partnership that the winery plans to continue.

The artisanal spirits are proofed with the pristine spring water of Coppola's historic Inglenook property in Napa Valley, water naturally filtered through lava rock at the base of an ancient, now inactive volcano that adds character to each spirit. Additionally, a selection of botanicals and grapes from The Family Coppola's properties enhance the distinctive flavor profiles.

Cocktails featuring Great Women Spirits are available now at the Francis Ford Coppola Winery's restaurant RUSTIC and also at its Pool Cafe.

The Family Coppola will officially launch Great Women Spirits on Ada Lovelace Day, October 10, at Cafe Zoetrope in San Francisco.



Source: Company Press Release

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> September

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits
News

