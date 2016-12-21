Stoli Group USA adds KAH Tequila to wine and spirits portfolio

Stoli Group USA forayed into tequila category by adding KAH Tequila to its wine & spirits portfolio.

Effective immediately, Stoli will have the importation, distribution, sales and marketing rights for the KAH Tequila brand.

The KAH Tequila range is produced by Fabrica de Tequilas Finos based in Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico.

Stoli Group USA president and CEO Patrick Piana said: "We are on a fast track at Stoli Group with innovative line extensions and strategic portfolio expansion.

"KAH Tequila is an inventive product line and provides a springboard into a category that is rising quickly in popularity with consumers. Our whole team is toasting to this new opportunity."

Stoli Group’s fellow SPI Group subsidiary Amber Beverage had recently bought a significant equity stake in Fabrica de Tequilas Finos.

The KAH Tequila product range comprises four expressions. Each of the expression is said to be made from hand-picked 100% blue agave and filled in their respective uniquely decorated, spirited skull bottle.

Stoli Group USA SVP of Sales for North America Stephen Ballard said: "Stoli Group USA relishes the chance to develop the KAH brand and expects to see it thrive on- and off-premise with the support of our strong network of distributor partners across America."

KAH Blanco, the tequila brand’s first expression, begins with a sweet taste and then gives a peppery spice taste on the palate.

KAH Reposaso, in contrast, has a powerful and viscous taste following a 10-month long aging process.

The third expression KAH Añejo comprises agave, chocolate and coffee notes while the fourth expression KAH Extra Añejo is said to be matured in American oak casks for four and a half years.

Image: Stoli Group USA has added KAH(R) Tequila, which produces (L-R) Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, and Extra Anejo expressions, to its portfolio. Photo: courtesy of Stoli Group USA, LLC and PRNewswire.