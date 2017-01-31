Starbucks launches voice ordering on mobile app, Amazon Alexa platform

Coffee giant Starbucks has launched voice-ordering capabilities on its mobile iOS app and the Amazon Alexa platform.

The voice ordering feature is initially available for select customers in the US. It is an extension of Starbucks Mobile Order & Pay.

The feature enables customers to order and pay for their food and beverage items using their voice, prior to physically arriving at the store.

Starbucks chief technology officer Gerri Martin-Flickinger said: “Our team is focused on making sure that Starbucks voice ordering within our app is truly personal and equally important was finding the right partner in Amazon to test and learn from this new capability.

“These initial releases are easy to use providing a direct benefit to customers within their daily routine and we are confident that this is the right next step in creating convenient moments to complement our more immersive formats. We expect to learn a lot from these experiences and to evolve them over time.”

By utilizing the new feature, customers can order coffee through My Starbucks barista using “on command”.

They can either speak or text as if they are talking to an in-store barista besides conveying their personal preference to modify the ordered beverage.

Starbucks has plans for a continued phased rollout to more customers through summer. It will also release an Android version of My Starbucks barista with the new voice order feature later in the year.

Simultaneously, the coffee chain is releasing a Starbucks Reorder Skill on the Amazon Alexa platform which also enables customers to place orders by using their voice.

Image: Starbucks debuts voice ordering on mobile iOS app and Amazon’s Alexa platform.