Spirit Works Distillery selects Henry Wine as distribution partner in California

The Henry Wine Group has been selected as Spirit Works Distillery's distribution partner in California, effective this month.

Spirit Works Distillery co-founder Timo Marshall said: "We are thrilled about this new partnership with Henry Wine Group because their philosophy and standards are exactly in line with our 'grain to glass' distillery. Our alignment enables us to strengthen our presence and offerings to customers at home in California and in new markets as we continue to grow."

Spirit Works is an honored name in Northern California as one of the first grain-to-glass distilleries, handcrafting an array of high quality spirits in the heart of Sonoma wine country, including Vodka, Gin, Sloe Gin, Barrel Gin, Navy Strength Gin, Straight Wheat and Straight Rye Whiskey. It is the only producer of traditional Sloe Gin in the United States.

Henry Wine Group sr. VP/general manager Ed Hogan said: "We are excited for this partnership and absolutely know that our accounts and consumers alike will be impressed with the quality of Spirit Works Distillery, their story and passion behind all of their spirits. The Henry Wine Group is committed to the quality of spirits represented in our portfolio and Spirit Works Distillery couldn't be a better match for us."

The Henry Wine Group was acquired in 2016 by national importer and distributor, The Winebow Group, bringing to the group an expanded portfolio of exceptional brands and an increased infrastructure in the state of California.

The Winebow Group represents some of the most established, family-owned properties in prominent growing areas from around the world, as well as a new generation of winemakers and distillers who are dedicated to innovation and quality.

