Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits to upgrade Port Elizabeth facility in New Jersey, US

Published 03 February 2017

The New York division of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits will upgrade and repurpose its existing facility in Port Elizabeth, New Jersey and to increase existing distribution operations in Syosset, New York.

The storage facility will be upgraded with the latest distribution automation technology and equipment to enhance customer service and to support growing demand in the New York Metro marketplace.

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of New York executive vice president and general manager Larry Goodrich said: “It’s been nearly 12 years since Southern Glazer’s entered the New York market, representing some of the world’s leading wine and spirits brands.

“As a result of our successes, we’re making this new investment in our infrastructure so we can meet the needs of our customers. We are confident that upgrading this facility will help us enhance service to existing customers and facilitate our ability to effectively and efficiently service our retailers as we continue to grow our business in New York.”

The 286,000 ft2 Port Elizabeth facility, currently being used for storage, will be able to service over two million cases annually. Southern Glazer’s existing 350,000ft2 Syosset distribution center will continue and operate as-is, in coordination with the Port Elizabeth facility.

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of New York operations vice president Roy Kohn said: “With another record year behind us, all indications are that our growth will continue.

“As we rapidly work to bring this facility on line and fully operational by late summer, we’ll also be assessing our long-term needs for continued expansion in New York.

"On behalf of the Southern Glazer’s New York leadership team, we want to thank our dedicated employees for their ongoing support and we look forward to continuing to work closely with both local and NY state officials as we develop our long-term expansion plans including working together to find an additional permanent location in Metro New York."

Larry Goodrich said:  “Our focus has been and continues to be providing leading-class service to complement the brands we serve. This initiative is geared to support and deliver on that promise.”



Source: Company Press Release

Alcoholic> Wine

2017> February

Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
