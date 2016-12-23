SNM Global acquires minority stake in Game Vodka

SNM Global has acquired 17.5% membership interest in Brockett Beverage Group, which is an organic based corn vodka, crafted and marketed for sports and the sports fan.

SNM Global CEO Troy Lowman said: "Our partnership with Game Vodka we feel will enhance the valuation of SNM Global and diversify our brand.

"We look forward to their proposed product launch in target markets in early 2017."

SNM Global also has entered into a term sheet with Green, Inc. to purchase 10% ownership of the company for $500,000.

Green is a cloud based provider of closed loop digital payments technology enabling the cannabis industry a secure, cashless way to process transactions. Final terms and conditions shall be finalized in the definitive purchase agreement.

Source: Company Press Release