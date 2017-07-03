Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Smithworks Vodka makes debut in Mid-Atlantic

Published 03 July 2017

Smithworks Vodka is bringing the spirit of the heartland to the Mid-Atlantic with its expansion to Pennsylvania.

Since its launch in 2016, Smithworks has continued to grow and Pennsylvania marks the brand's second expansion since its debut.

"We are thrilled with the success Smithworks has seen over the last year and look forward to a continuation of that by bringing the spirit of the Heartland to new markets," said Troy Gorczyca, Brand Director, Smithworks.

"As a key member of the Smithworks family, Blake Shelton has played an integral part in the development of the brand. We are proud to have him by our side as the award-winning spirit continues to grow and expand."

Recently winning a gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Smithworks expansion to Pennsylvania provides fans an opportunity to enjoy the taste of the Heartland in the Mid-Atlantic. Made with corn from Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma and water from Lake Fort Smith, Arkansas, Smithworks is distilled three times and charcoal filtered for a smooth taste and clean finish.

"I'm proud to be a part of the award-winning Smithworks family and excited to bring the American made vodka to the Keystone state," said Blake Shelton, country artist and member of the Smithworks family. "Over the last year, I've enjoyed helping Smithworks grow, bringing its passion and values of the Heartland to new places throughout the country."       

Available in select cities throughout Pennsylvania in early July, Smithworks will be available in the Greater Philadelphia area by the end of the summer. Smithworks Vodka has a suggested retail price of $19.99 for 750 mL and is available in select markets across the U.S. including Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and now Pennsylvania. Smithworks is also available in 50 mL, 1L and 1.75L.



Source: Company Press Release

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> July

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits
News

