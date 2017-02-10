Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Sammy Hagar and Adam Levine launch world's first Mezquila

Published 10 February 2017

Sammy Hagar and Adam Levine have launched Santo Mezquila, a premium blend of two distillates - 100% Blue Agave - commonly known as Tequila, and Espadin Agave, used to produce Mezcal.

Santo Mezquila is a premium blend of two distillates - 100% Blue Agave - commonly known as Tequila, and Espadin Agave, used to produce Mezcal. 

Born from a creative revelation that Sammy and Adam shared one night in Cabo San Lucas, and honed over two years, Santo represents the first quality blend of different agave distillates to hit the market.

Hagar said: "When Adam and I started tasting the different blends, I knew we had something special that people would love.

"It was only right to get the team back together and share Santo with the world."

Sammy Hagar, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and no stranger to the tequila world, joined forces with his The Voice co-star and tequila aficionado Adam Levine, and reunited the group behind the successful Cabo Wabo brand, including Jack Daniels and Marco Monroy, to build Santo Mezquila.

Creative and tech agency Narrative_ helms the branding and advertising, while Infinium Spirits is managing the sales and marketing of the unique spirit that joins the two renowned beverages.  

Levine said: "With Santo you get that smooth, full agave, rich tequila flavor with a touch of smoky-sweetness that you can only find with Mezcal – perfect for sipping."

Santo is crafted by third generation master distiller, Juan Eduardo Nunez, from the famed distillery El Viejito in Jalisco, Mexico, and is being distributed in select markets nationwide, launching in Las Vegas, California, New York, Texas and Florida in the first quarter of 2017.

Tasting Notes:

Santo's intense agave aroma mixes with an earthy, light smokiness with a hint of herbs. The initial bite is mellow and fades gently, while the full taste and finish elicits the intricate agave flavor and herbal complexity layered with gentle smoke, slight floral fruitiness and low saltiness. It has a particular sweetness to its finish.



Source: Company Press Release

