ROK Stars signs supply deal with ZGM to augment beers and wines portfolio
ROK Stars' ROK Drinks division has signed an agreement with leading German wine supplier to augment its portfolio of beers and wines.
Zimmermann-Graeff & Müller, known now as ZGM, was founded in 1886 by Jacob Zimmermann, remains a family business and one of Europe’s leading wineries, bottlers and drinks innovators.
Based in Zell in the Moselle Valley, ZGM currently employs 285 staff and has an annual turnover in excess of 180 million Euros.
Jonathan Kendrick said: “We are continually opening new sales channels for our existing portfolio of award-winning beers, whiskey, gin and vodkas around the world and, of course, we are looking for new and exciting drinks to add to our portfolio.
"Working in conjunction with ZGM, we will launch several new drinks this year in the wine, non-alcoholic wines and other mixed drinks categories which we are all very excited about.”
Source: Company Press Release
