RODENBACH Brewery unveils RODENBACH Fruitage

RODENBACH Brewery, which makes sour beers in the traditional Flanders red style, announced its latest innovation with the arrival of RODENBACH Fruitage.

RODENBACH Fruitage gets its name from aged-old brewing techniques, combined with fruit infusions.

It's an instant classic – comprised of 25% authentically aged RODENBACH (2-year matured beer from oak standing Foeders) blended with 75% young RODENBACH ale, with added fruit of cherries and elderberries.With an ABV of 4.2%, RODENBACH Fruitage is light and refreshing, perfect for easy drinking and to be enjoyed year-round.

First Time RODENBACH is Offered in Cans in the US.

Tested in draught format late last year to rave reviews from consumers and beer professionals alike, RODENBACH Fruitage is the first and only RODENBACH offered in slim, 8.5oz cans, and the first time any RODENBACH is available in cans in the United States.

This innovation follows years of research and requests from consumers and beer professionals who have been requesting a RODENBACH beverage in a can format.

Available in 4-packs, it is approachably priced as compared to other premium imports, with a suggested retail price of$6.99.Shipping begins in April, 2017 and will be on store shelves in late May, 2017 – just in time for the warm summer months.

RODENBACH brewery master brewer Rudi Ghequire said: "This is an exciting new innovation in our legendary portfolio of beers, and we're thrilled to offer this product in the United States.

"RODENBACH Fruitage is a light and refreshing beverage that is full of flavor, perfectly balanced and compliments a variety of foods and occasions."

Latis Imports US Importer for RODENBACH Brewery general manager David van Wees said: "RODENBACH Fruitage opens the door to a new generation of craft beer drinkers to the legendary RODENBACH portfolio.

"Consumers are seeking alternatives to the heavier beer selections, and RODENBACH Fruitage offers a lighter style of beer that is both refreshing and filled with flavor, in keeping with authentic RODENBACH brewing practices."

Source: Company Press Release