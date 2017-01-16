Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Drinks Business Review
News

Rémy Cointreau unveils corporate makeover

Published 16 January 2017

French alcoholic beverage firm Rémy Cointreau has unveiled a new corporate identity, which includes a revamped website, signature and logo.

2016 marked the beginning of a new era for the French family-run Group Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO), which now, more than ever, is affirming its mission: to craft exceptional spirits.

In order to express and share the values that have shaped it since its origins with greater force and individuality, the Group has launched a new website, remy-cointreau.com, adorned in the colours of its new corporate identity: a logo taking the shape of a hallmark, as a mark of exception, and a signature:

“Terroirs, People and Time”

“While the Group's brands each have their own identities, they share strong common values, instilled by the Group. We want these values to be brought to life in a more visible way for all our audiences. The redesign of the visual identity and corporate website is a first step”, explains Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet, Chief Executive Officer of the Group.

“Each of our products is associated with a specific terroir. Men and women work this land to get the best possible out of it. And the full value of this work is only realised many years later. This bond, which connects our clients to the terroirs through these people, represents the whole truth and nobility of our mission”, underlines François Hériard Dubreuil, Chairman.

The new corporate website – launched on 15 December 2016 in French and English – immerses users into the Group’s universe and soul. Structured around six sections – Group / Brands / Finance / Talents / CSR / News –the site invites users to find out the latest news about the Group and its brands, its CSR actions, its philosophy in human resources, employee stories, as well as to apply for a position online, amongst other things.



Source: Company Press Release

News

