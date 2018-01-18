Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
RNDC to handle Florida distribution of Rebecca Creek Distillery's artisan spirits

Published 18 January 2018

San Antonio, Texas-based Rebecca Creek Distillery is expanding into the Florida market via a new agreement with Republic National Distributing Co. (RNDC).

Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) is handling Florida distribution of the distillery's artisan spirits, which include Rebecca Creek Fine Texas Whiskey, Texas Ranger Whiskey, Enchanted Rock Vodka, and Enchanted Rock Peach Vodka.

Rebecca Creek Distillery's spirits lineup has received numerous medals and awards, including platinum and gold medals from the SIP Awards International Spirits Competition, double-gold medals in 'The Fifty Best' spirits competition, and a rating of 93 points from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

Rebecca Creek Distillery CEO and founder Steve Ison said: "We've had our eyes on Florida for a very long time.

"After much anticipation and demand, we are ecstatic to now share Texas' favorite whiskey and vodka with new customers throughout the Sunshine State."

Founded in 2009, Rebecca Creek Distillery was one of the first legal distilleries in Texas since Prohibition. Its spirits are currently on shelves in nine (9) states, including Texas, Kansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, Missouri, and now Florida. Its case sales have grown exponentially year-over-year since inception, with nearly 100,000 annual cases expected to be sold in 2018.



Source: Company Press Release

