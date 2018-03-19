Rademon Estate Distillery increases production capacity

Rademon Estate Distillery has installed two new copper stills at its distillery, increasing its production capacity.

This marks the completion of a 20-month investment programme, and the company unveiled in its new Still House, the new stills are considered to be the most advanced gin still’s in use on the island of Ireland.

With a capacity of 1,071 litres, it utilises two ten-plate enrichment columns, allowing the distillery to produce highly aromatic and flavoursome spirits.

On the back of the ongoing growth within the Irish whiskey category, we have now also increased our whiskey brewing and distilling capacity by over 500%, as we continue production of our Single Malt Irish Whiskey. With the installation of a new bespoke 1,750L Copper Pot Still that is dedicated entirely to Irish whiskey production.

With continued requests for tours, we have now opened a dedicated Visitor Experience Centre, welcoming guests to our fully licensed bar, gift shop and events space all whilst enjoying stunning views across the estate.

Rademon Estate Distillery managing director Fiona Boyd-Armstrong said: “We are proud to take the next steps towards realising our vision for Rademon Estate Distillery. In addition to the increased production capacity, we are thrilled to be able to welcome people to the home of Shortcross, with the opening of our new Visitor Experience Centre.

"We have taken great pride in developing a unique and welcoming space to meet growing consumer demand for the opportunity to learn and experience more about Shortcross Gin and of course, in time, our new Single Malt Irish Whiskey.”

Rademon Estate Distillery head distiller David Boyd-Armstrong said: “The completion of this sizeable investment marks an important milestone for Rademon Estate Distillery, as we upscale our production to meet growing demand for Shortcross Gin.

"This is also an exciting time as we prepare to test the first batch of our new Single Malt Irish Whiskey, with a view to release later this year, or in early 2019.”

Source: Company Press Release