Radeberger to launch new Hefeweizen pomegranate beer

Beer importer Radeberger Gruppe USA is set to introduce Schöfferhofer Pomegranate, a new Hefeweizen pomegranate beer, to the Pacific Northwest region in the US in 2018.

Radeberger Gruppe USA imports brands from German brewer Radeberger Gruppe, which is also its parent company.

Schöfferhofer Pomegranate constitutes 50% unfiltered German Hefeweizen and 50% pomegranate juice.

It contains 2.5% of alcohol by volume (ABV) to provide a crisp taste that's easy to drink, as per Radeberger Gruppe USA.

The new pomegranate beer will be offered exclusively in 6-pack bottles to off-trade locations in the Pacific Northwest area, including Oregon, Utah and Washington starting from January, 2018.

Radeberger Gruppe USA reveals that this is the first time that Schöfferhofer Pomegranate is available in bottles and is presently served on-draught in Germany at Epcot World Showcase restaurants owned by Walt Disney World.

The company further said that the new pomegranate beer comes after the launch of the broadly successful Schöfferhofer Grapefruit product to market.

The grapefruit beer is currently available throughout the US at grocery, c-stores and off-premise retail locations and also on-draught at restaurants and bars.

Radeberger Gruppe USA marketing head Armin Buehler said: “We set out to meet the increasing consumer demand for more delicious, low alcohol options as evidenced by Schöfferhofer Grapefruit, and we're excited about our latest innovation - Schöfferhofer Pomegranate.

"The Pacific Northwest region is known for its adventurous culinary and lifestyle scene, and we're excited to introduce this product to this area as a test market before rolling it out nationwide."

Image: Schofferhofer Pomegranate is the latest product in the successful Schofferhofer family. Photo: courtesy of Radeberger Gruppe USA.