PepsiCo launches bubly sparkling water

PepsiCo has launched bubly, which the company claims will bring an undeniable pop of personality to the sparkling water category.

The new sparkling water that combines refreshing and delicious flavors with an upbeat and playful sense of humor to shake up the sparkling water category while keeping it real with no artificial flavors, no sweeteners, and no calories.

Available across the US beginning February 2018, bubly is available in eight crisp flavors that are as fun to say as they are to drink: limebubly, grapefruitbubly, strawberrybubly, lemonbubly, orangebubly, applebubly, mangobubly and cherrybubly.

Each bubly flavor features bright, bold packaging, unique smiles for every flavor, and comes with its own witty greeting on the tab (like "Hey u," "hiii," and "yo") and personal messages on the can (such as "I feel like I can be open around u," "hold cans with me," and "love at first phssst"), for maximum enjoyment and smiles.

To meet a variety of ready-to-drink packaging options, bubly will be available in 12oz. cans (eight and 12 packs), as well as 20oz. single-serve bottles – perfect for every consumer lifestyle and occasion.

The introduction of bubly comes just one year after the launch of PepsiCo's premium bottled water LIFEWTR, and further validates the company's commitment to its water portfolio. This is also a direct reflection of the organization's Performance with Purpose goals, one of which is that at least two-thirds of the global beverage portfolio volume will have 100 calories or fewer from added sugars per 12oz serving by 2025.

PepsiCo North America beverages water portfolio vice president Todd Kaplan said: "When we looked at the sparkling water category, we saw an opportunity to innovate from within by building a new brand and product from the ground up to meet consumer needs. We created bubly to provide consumers with a great-tasting, flavorful, unsweetened sparkling water in a fun, playful, and relevant manner that is unlike anything we've seen in the sparkling water category today.

"This is an exciting addition to our PepsiCo portfolio, which is why we're committed to make bubly one of our biggest product launches to date and are introducing the new brand to the world during the Academy Awards."

bubly is set to make its official TV debut with two ads airing during the 90th Oscars® broadcast on March 4. The 30-second spot builds excitement for the entire bubly portfolio of products while bringing to life the fun personality of the brand.

Source: Company Press Release