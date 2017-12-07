Old Elk Distillery launches spirited selections for holiday season

Old Elk Distillery has introduced its Old Elk Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey and seasonal release Nooku Peppermint Bourbon Cream.

Crafted by award-winning Master Distiller Greg Metze, Old Elk Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey features a signature mash bill that incorporates four times more malted barley than conventional recipes. The mash bill, along with a slow cut proofing process that allows more time for flavors to marry between proofing stages, results in a recipe that transcends tradition, creating a richer, smoother bourbon.

Nooku Peppermint – a seasonal take on original Nooku Bourbon Cream – adds a hint of mint for the holidays. Natural peppermint flavor is added to only two other ingredients – real bourbon and real dairy cream – to create a smooth, classic bourbon cream with a crisp peppermint finish.

"The support we have seen for our product portfolio from the Colorado market has been remarkable, and we feel very fortunate for our partners and their collaborative efforts this year," said Luis Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer for Old Elk Distillery.

"Launching Old Elk Bourbon in our home state of Colorado during the holiday season is an exciting opportunity that allows us to provide our consumers with a new premium selection for gift giving and sharing with friends and family. From a fireside beverage, your signature cocktail, or a New Year's party in the city, we hope that wherever people choose to celebrate the season, they choose to enjoy with Old Elk Distillery."

In addition to its newest releases, Old Elk Distillery also offers Dry Town Gin, distilled through an 18-hour soak and vapor extraction process using 10 botanicals, and Dry Town Vodka, crafted using a four grain mash and left unfiltered to heighten the expression of the grains and maintain its distinctive finish.

Sip and savor Old Elk spirits on their own or use them to create one of Old Elk's signature cocktails.

Source: Company Press Release