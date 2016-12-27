NuZee partners with DC Scott & Associates to expand Coffee Blenders reach in US

US-based beverage company NuZee has partnered with DC Scott & Associates Food Brokerage to expand the distribution of its products sold under Coffee Blenders brand.

With the agreement, the San Antonio, Texas-based DC Scott & Associates will include Coffee Blenders’ range of organic coffee in its brand portfolio.

The plan is to expand the reach of Coffee Blenders in selected Midwest and southern regions in the US.

DC Scott & Associates will work towards the expansion of Coffee Blenders in the states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

Its relationship with more than 35 retailers is expected to help in placing NuZee’s brand Coffee Blenders’ line of single serve pour over dip cups and functional coffee to more than 1180 individual stores which includes independent and regional chains across the country.

As part of the agreement, DC Scott & Associates will also be responsible for managing Coffee Blenders’ current accounts within the territory and help in boosting sales with new retailers.

It will also help Coffee Blenders in presenting new items, planning and managing product promotions and offering customer and retailer feedback.

Coffee Blenders had recently secured distribution agreements with United Natural Foods and KeHe Distributors.

Founded in 2012 with a vision to create new and unique way of experiencing craft coffee, NuZee, through its brand Coffee Blenders blends nutraceuticals into dark roasted Arabica blend.

Nuzee claims that it’s brand offers healthy options for weight loss including LEAN, a 400mg green coffee bean extracts. The product THINK includes American Ginseng for improved cognitive performance.

It also includes other healthy coffee blends that promote health from other perspectives, according to the company.

