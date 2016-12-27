Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Drinks Business Review
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | News
News

NuZee partners with DC Scott & Associates to expand Coffee Blenders reach in US

Published 27 December 2016

US-based beverage company NuZee has partnered with DC Scott & Associates Food Brokerage to expand the distribution of its products sold under Coffee Blenders brand.

With the agreement, the San Antonio, Texas-based DC Scott & Associates will include Coffee Blenders’ range of organic coffee in its brand portfolio.

The plan is to expand the reach of Coffee Blenders in selected Midwest and southern regions in the US.

DC Scott & Associates will work towards the expansion of Coffee Blenders in the states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

Its relationship with more than 35 retailers is expected to help in placing NuZee’s brand Coffee Blenders’ line of single serve pour over dip cups and functional coffee to more than 1180 individual stores which includes independent and regional chains across the country.

As part of the agreement, DC Scott & Associates will also be responsible for managing Coffee Blenders’ current accounts within the territory and help in boosting sales with new retailers.

It will also help Coffee Blenders in presenting new items, planning and managing product promotions and offering customer and retailer feedback.

Coffee Blenders had recently secured distribution agreements with United Natural Foods and KeHe Distributors.

Founded in 2012 with a vision to create new and unique way of experiencing craft coffee, NuZee, through its brand Coffee Blenders blends nutraceuticals into dark roasted Arabica blend.

Nuzee claims that it’s brand offers healthy options for weight loss including LEAN, a 400mg green coffee bean extracts. The product THINK includes American Ginseng for improved cognitive performance.

It also includes other healthy coffee blends that promote health from other perspectives, according to the company.

Image: Coffee Blenders’ brand owner, NuZee enters into distribution agreement with DC Scott & Associates. Photo: Courtesy of Praisaeng/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Hot Drinks

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Hot Drinks> Hot Coffee
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

BlueScope Buildings – Global Leader in Engineered Building Solutions BlueScope Buildings is the global leader in engineered building solutions. These are custom-engineered buildings using state-of-the-art design technology and feature a building envelope that is designed and supplied as an integrated building system. The total design time is significantly reduced because of the use of standard sections. Our building products are manufactured in a controlled plant environment – ensuring consistent global quality. Suppliers The SKF Group - The Power of Knowledge Engineering SKF Group is one of the leading global suppliers of products, solutions and services within rolling bearings, seals, mechatronics, services and lubrication systems. Services include technical support, maintenance services, condition monitoring and training. SKF was founded in 1907 and grew at a rapid rate to become a global company. Today, SKF is represented in more than 130 countries, has more than 100 manufacturing sites and 15,000 distributor locations worldwide. Suppliers GoSpotCheck - Execution Management Software for Field Teams Maximize distribution. Establish menu presence. Taste success. GoSpotCheck is used by some of the Beverage Alcohol industry's most prominent suppliers and distributors to track point-of-sale display execution and incentive-based display compliance. Suppliers SPX - Where Ideas Meet Industry SPX is a partner who can help you meet the modern demands of the food and beverage manufacturing industry. We have one of the widest range of equipment designed specifically for this market area and a deep understanding of the processes and challenges faced today. Our innovative and flexible solutions are well proven and designed to meet the paramount need for food safety alongside flexible, high efficiency, low energy production. Suppliers

Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.