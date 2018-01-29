Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Nestlé to launch new sparkling portfolio for six Regional Spring Water brands

DBR Staff Writer Published 29 January 2018

Nestlé Waters North America is introducing a new sparkling portfolio for its six Regional Spring Water brands.

The new sparkling portfolio, which will be introduced next month, will be for brands such as Poland Spring, Deer Park, Zephyrhills, Ozarka, Ice Mountain and Arrowhead.

The company is applying its sparkling expertise from brands Perrier and S.Pellegrino.

The products will be offered with new flavors, new bottle design and packaging and will be introduced in 12 oz. cans.

Nestlé stated that the new portfolio will offer consumers with a selection of great tastes along with new flavours based on consumer insight and testing.

The company plans to introduce ten new flavours including lively lemon, lemon lime, zesty lime, orange, triple berry, summer strawberry, raspberry lime, black cherry, pomegranate lemonade, and simply bubbles.

The company also claims that a key differentiator for the portfolio will be the water, which is the primary ingredient, along with real fruit flavours and added bubbles. It will be free from calories with no sugars, sweeteners or colors.

Nestlé quoted Euromonitor’s research stating that the sparkling water category grew about 70% between 2011 and 2016 and is expected to reach $3.1bn by 2022.

Nestlé Waters North America executive vice president and chief marketing officer Antonio Sciuto said: "Following rapid growth over the past few years, the sparkling water category is now mature enough for us to make a significant investment in developing this extensive line of mainstream sparkling offerings from our regional spring water brands, each of which is the top-selling still spring water brand in its market.”

The company expects to nearly double the number of Regional Spring Water Sparkling households by 2020 , when compared to 2016.

Nestlé Waters initially introduced sparkling water to the mainstream in the 1980s with the launch of Perrier Sparkling Natural Mineral Water in the US. 

The company said it aims to make a significant advertising and marketing investment to support the new Regional Spring Water Sparkling campaign. Details will be unveiled later this Spring.

Image: Nestlé Waters to launch new sparkling water portfolio in February. Photo: Courtesy of Nestlé Waters North America Inc.

