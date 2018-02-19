Nestlé launches 100% recycled plastic bottle for Pure Life water brand in North America

Nestlé has introduced a 700ml bottle made from 100% food-grade recycled plastic, known as rPET, for its Pure Life Purified Water brand in North America.

Nestlé Waters North America executive vice president and chief marketing officer Antonio Sciuto said: "Nestlé Waters North America is the original bottled water company in the US, and environmental sustainability is an integral part of our company's purpose and heritage.

"This new bottle made from 100% recycled plastic for our namesake brand is the latest way we're satisfying consumer demand for healthy hydration on-the-go and inspiring consumers to recycle."

The new Nestlé Pure Life bottles feature a modern, premium design, along with the new branding launched last year under the banner of 'Pure Life Begins Now' that aims to elevate the importance of quality water in people's lives.

The launch of a bottle made entirely from recycled plastic reinforces the brand's leadership and purpose: to inspire a healthier and brighter future that starts with water.

The Nestlé Pure Life 700mL bottle will be featured in a short video highlighting its use of recycled materials, and encouraging consumers to recycle the bottle so that it can be made into a new one. The video can be found on the brand's social media channels and website. The product can be purchased at grocery, mass, and convenience stores across the country.

Since 2005, the company has reduced the amount of PET plastic in Nestlé Pure Life half-liter bottles by 40%. Today, the introduction of Nestlé Pure Life rPET bottles to consumers nationwide, complements our efforts to inspire and make it easier for consumers to recycle, building on last year's move to begin adding How2Recycle information on the labels of our major US bottled water brands. These labels include a reminder for consumers to empty the bottle and replace the cap on the bottle before recycling.

