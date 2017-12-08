Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Mikeska Distributing to distribute ROK Stars' ABK Beer in Texas

Published 08 December 2017

ROK Stars' ROK Drinks division has expanded its US footprint of ABK Bavarian Beer into Texas through agreement with Mikeska Distributing, effective immediately.

Mikeska is a family-owned distributor who carefully curate the brands they take on, allowing them to remain loyal to a small number of outstanding brewers who produce the highest quality beer in the industry.

As the distribution of ABK expands throughout the US, new beer styles and packaging have been added to the ABK portfolio including draft beer in recyclable kegs and bottled four packs. These new offerings have joined the ABK flagship beer styles of Hell, Edel and Rose in bottled four packs and six packs. 

ABK Beers, brewed in the historic 700-year-old brewery in Kaufbeuren, Germany, are amongst the most decorated of beers, having been awarded multiple gold medals from the World Beer Cup and the European Beer Star Awards amongst others.

"We are thrilled to be working with Mikeska Distributing as Texas is a key market for the continued growth of the ABK brand across the US," Stated Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROK Stars.  "We will continue to grow the distribution of our entire drinks portfolio over the coming months."



Source: Company Press Release

2017> December

Beer
