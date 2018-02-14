MGP Ingredients rolls out TILL American Wheat Vodka and George Remus Bourbon in Arizona

MGP Ingredients has partnered with Quail Distributing to introduce TILL American Wheat Vodka and George Remus Bourbon in Arizona.

The partnership is effective immediately on a statewide basis. MGP Ingredients, a leading distiller with operations in Atchison, Kansas and Lawrenceburg, Indiana, is continuing its market expansion.

MGP Ingredients brands vice pesident Andrew Mansinne said: "We are proud to partner with Quail to expand distribution of TILL Vodka and George Remus Bourbon in Arizona.

"As a heartland company with deep roots throughout the Midwest, we are excited about the opportunity to introduce our products to other parts of the country. Arizona represents our first market outside of the Midwest and we look forward to teaming up with Quail Distributing for long-term success."

The distribution partnership follows MGP's market expansion plans for TILL American Wheat Vodka and George Remus Bourbon. Both brands are crafted by the expert distillers at MGP.

TILL is produced from locally grown Kansas wheat, distilled for refinement through a proprietary process by the team in Atchison, Kansas.

George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Remus Repeal Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey are crafted from MGP's aged bourbon reserves, located in its 170-year old Lawrenceburg, Indiana, distillery, one of the oldest and most historic spirits facilities in the country.

Source: Company Press Release