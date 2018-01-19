LoneWolf Spirits selects Global Brands as UK distribution partner

Brewdog’s LoneWolf Spirits has selected Global Brands as its distribution partner in the UK.

LoneWolf expects the partnership will help it to increase case sales by an additional 100,000 by 2020.

Global Brands will distribute LoneWolf’s spirits including gin, vodka and RTD gin and tonic cans in the UK on-trade premises, along with Brewdog’s Uncle Duke’s Whisky.

LoneWolf distillery opened in 2015 with the brand officially launched in April 2017. Its products are already available in Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsburys.

The distillery has introduced LoneWolf London Dry Gin and a LoneWolf vodka along with Gunpowder gin, which is made from oriental spices of pink, black and Szechuan peppercorns – a single malt barrel-aged vodka and canned gin and tonic.

LoneWolf managing director Doug Bairner said: “We created Lone Wolf because the world of spirits is in danger of becoming complacent and consumers deserve better. We chose Global Brands for the quality of their Franklin & Sons business, the innovative ideas they came forward with in the pitch process and the knowledge and enthusiasm of their people.

“Our team has an unwavering obsession with creating only the very best. The partnership with Global Brands means we can sustain this obsession with perfection.

Presently, Global Brands’ portfolio spans 17 brands including premium tonics, mixers and soft drinks from Franklin & Sons, along with several other spirits, liqueurs, beers and RTD cocktails.

Global Brands founder and chairman Steve Perez said: "The UK’s demand for premium quality spirits and serves continues to rise, and we want to ensure we remain at the forefront of industry trends, so that we always deliver against the highest expectations.

"We’re continually investing in consumer research and customer relationships to do this, and drawing on this knowledge, we know LoneWolf will be a massive success in the premium-end of the on trade."

Image: LoneWolf hires Global Brands for distribution in the UK. Photo: Courtesy of BrewDog.