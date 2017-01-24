Lampados to launch 3D sweetener for hot drinks market

Lampados International is introducing a new 3D sweetener for the hot drinks market, which aims to reduce sugar in coffee.

The new product, Liteez, is claimed to be a dual-purpose meringue sweetener that can melt in coffee or any other hot drink and use as an ultra-low calories sweet treat.

It will be launched at the ISM show in Cologne, Germany.

The new sweetener delivery system, shaped like a meringue, is egg-free, sugar-free, and vegan. Two Liteez feature about two calories rather than 20 calories in one teaspoon of table sugar.

Lampados says that Liteez is a plant-based snack and is free from allergens including eggs, gluten, lactose or nuts. But, it only has six simple ingredients.

The product has been developed in collaboration with Practical Innovation, an Israeli company. Lateez uses vegetable protein with the ability to foam like eggs and help to create desired kiss texture and form.

The sugar’s functionality is replaced by prebiotic fibres that form a stable foam, maintain the kiss shape and is claimed to be highly soluble in hot drinks including tea and coffee.

Lampados CEO Noam Kaplan said: "The idea was to craft a whole new concept for a healthier, tasty, and indulgent sweetener--to simply create a new experience for coffee and tea or as a casual snack.”

Kaplan said: "Many consumers crave something sweet both in and with their coffee.”

"Our new kiss fulfills both needs for a delicious, low-cal sweetener or as an indulgent dessert, without compromising on taste and while helping with weight management."

Kaplan noted that the real challenge in creating the sweetener was doing it without adding eggs or sugar, two of common indispensible ingredients that go into meringue making and to provide its texture, shape and taste. In Liteez, the fibers create the texture, yet it is stable and crunchy with great flavor.

Kaplan added: "We hear a lot about sugar tax and sugar reduction. At the end of the day, consumers seek healthier sweetening choices, but they don't want to skip indulgent experience.”