Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Drinks Business Review
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | News
News

Lampados to launch 3D sweetener for hot drinks market

Published 24 January 2017

Lampados International is introducing a new 3D sweetener for the hot drinks market, which aims to reduce sugar in coffee.

The new product, Liteez, is claimed to be a dual-purpose meringue sweetener that can melt in coffee or any other hot drink and use as an ultra-low calories sweet treat.

It will be launched at the ISM show in Cologne, Germany.

The new sweetener delivery system, shaped like a meringue, is egg-free, sugar-free, and vegan. Two Liteez feature about two calories rather than 20 calories in one teaspoon of table sugar.

Lampados says that Liteez is a plant-based snack and is free from allergens including eggs, gluten, lactose or nuts. But, it only has six simple ingredients.

The product has been developed in collaboration with Practical Innovation, an Israeli company. Lateez uses vegetable protein with the ability to foam like eggs and help to create desired kiss texture and form.

The sugar’s functionality is replaced by prebiotic fibres that form a stable foam, maintain the kiss shape and is claimed to be highly soluble in hot drinks including tea and coffee.

Lampados CEO Noam Kaplan said: "The idea was to craft a whole new concept for a healthier, tasty, and indulgent sweetener--to simply create a new experience for coffee and tea or as a casual snack.”

Kaplan said: "Many consumers crave something sweet both in and with their coffee.”

"Our new kiss fulfills both needs for a delicious, low-cal sweetener or as an indulgent dessert, without compromising on taste and while helping with weight management."

Kaplan noted that the real challenge in creating the sweetener was doing it without adding eggs or sugar, two of common indispensible ingredients that go into meringue making and to provide its texture, shape and taste. In Liteez, the fibers create the texture, yet it is stable and crunchy with great flavor.

Kaplan added: "We hear a lot about sugar tax and sugar reduction. At the end of the day, consumers seek healthier sweetening choices, but they don't want to skip indulgent experience.”

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Hot Drinks
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

BINDER - Best Conditions for Your Success BINDER is the world's leading specialist in simulation chambers for scientific and industrial laboratory applications. With a comprehensive range of products covering routine applications as well as highly specific tasks in the area of research and development, production and quality assurance. Suppliers BlueScope Buildings – Global Leader in Engineered Building Solutions BlueScope Buildings is the global leader in engineered building solutions. These are custom-engineered buildings using state-of-the-art design technology and feature a building envelope that is designed and supplied as an integrated building system. The total design time is significantly reduced because of the use of standard sections. Our building products are manufactured in a controlled plant environment – ensuring consistent global quality. Suppliers Portola Packaging Europe – Plastic Caps and Closures for the Global Food and Beverage Industries Portola Packaging ltd is a global manufacturer of plastic caps and closures. Portola specialises in providing innovative tamper evident caps and closures to the food and beverage industries and supplies many prominent blue chip and multinational companies. Suppliers Sopheon - Product Lifecycle Management Software Sopheon is an international provider of product lifecycle management software and services. Suppliers

Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.