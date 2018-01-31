Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Keurig Green Mountain to buy Dr Pepper Snapple in $18.7bn deal

DBR Staff Writer Published 31 January 2018

Keurig Green Mountain is acquiring Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a merger that will create an $11bn beverage company.

The deal will create Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), a new beverage company with a portfolio of consumer brands and distribution capability in North America. 

As per the deal terms, Dr Pepper Snapple shareholders will receive $103.75 per share in a special cash dividend and retain 13% of the combined company.

KDP will have about $11bn in combined pro forma revenues.

The combination of two beverage companies brings together brands Dr Pepper, 7UP, Snapple, A&W, Mott’s and Sunkist with coffee brand Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and the Keurig single-serve coffee system, as well as over 75 owned, licensed and partner brands in the Keurig system.

 

KDP expects to realize $600m in synergies on an annualized basis by 2021.

Keurig CEO Bob Gamgort said: “Our view of the industry through the lens of consumer needs, versus traditional manufacturer-defined segments, unlocks the opportunity to combine hot and cold beverages and create a platform to increase exposure to high-growth formats.

“The combination of Dr Pepper Snapple and Keurig will create a new scale beverage company which addresses today’s consumer needs, with a powerful platform of consumer brands and an unparalleled distribution capability to reach virtually every consumer, everywhere.”

Gamgort will serve as the CEO of the new company, while Keurig current chief financial officer Ozan Dokmecioglu will serve as its chief financial officer.

Dr Pepper Snapple president and CEO Larry Young plans to move to a role in KDP’s board of directors and will help the new management team in realizing the full potential of the new company.

Young said: “This transaction will deliver significant and immediate value to our shareholders, along with the opportunity to participate in the long-term upside potential of our combined company and attract new brands and beverage categories to our platform in a fast-changing industry landscape.”

Image: Keurig to acquire Dr Pepper Snapple for $18.7bn. Photo: Courtesy of Dr Pepper Snapple Group.

