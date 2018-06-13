Japan's Dekanta unveils Port Ellen cask finished Japanese whisky

Japanese online spirit retailer Dekantā has unveiled Port Ellen cask finished Japanese whisky, named Eigashima 2011 Kikou – Ki Series.

Priced at $650, the 58.4% ABV whisky is six-and-half-years old and is claimed to be the first private bottling of Japanese whisky. The release is limited to only 300 bottles.

It was launched at an event in London restaurant and bar Sexy Fish, which boasts Europe’s largest on-trade collection of Japanese whisky.

The Eigashima 2011 Kikou – Ki Series whisky has been finished in a cask freshly emptied of Scotch Whisky from the currently ‘silent’ Port Ellen distillery.

The Kikou expression is named after the Japanese word for ‘climate’. The label on the bottle features chrysanthemum, which is local to the Akashi City park where the Eigashima distillery is located.

Dekanta director Makiyo Masa said: “We have come a long way in three years and are delighted to present such a unique independent bottling of Japanese whisky to the dekanta family worldwide.”

“Closed in 1983, Port Ellen is now an eminent name in Scotch whisky, the Karuizawa of the Scotch whisky world. Our first private cask bottling marries the characteristics of two internationally renowned distillers.”

Dekanta is a family owned and run business. It has been selling collectibles since 1985 and specializes in rare, collectible, and new release single malt Japanese whisky.

Dekanta provides worldwide delivery on an extensive range of Japanese single malt whisky, Japanese grain whisky and Japanese blended whisky, in addition to Scotch whisky released for the Japanese market only.

Eigashima Shuzo Distillery is the producer of the Eigashima 2011 Kikou – Ki Series. The family-owned distillery is considered to be one of the oldest in Japan. It has been producing Japanese whisky since 1919.

Eigashima is touted to be the smallest whisky producer in Japan, with a team of just five people and very limited production.

Image: Dekanta unveils Eigashima 2011 Kikou – Ki Series whisky. Photo: Courtesy of Dekanta.