Hydrive Energy relaunches with new formula and branding

Hydrive Energy Water has relaunched its enhanced water accompanied by new packaging and branding.

Hydrive Energy Water has reformulated their product from 30 calories to zero calories per 8 oz serving.

Available in January 2017, Hydrive Energy Water's new formula is light, refreshing and flavorful, and features all natural flavors, zero calories and added B vitamins.

The product line will consist of four flavors including Black Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Triple Berry and Citrus Burst to rehydrate and recharge consumers.

The modern design of the new bottle, sleek packaging and water drop logo align with Hydrive Energy Water's mission to provide hydration with both function and flavor.

Big Red marketing senior vice president and Hydrive Energy Water owner Thomas Oh said: "Hydrive Energy Water has been reinvigorated to reflect what consumers want from an enhanced water – great flavor, zero calories and an energy boost to suit their busy, on-the-go lifestyle.

"Hydrive Energy Water's new formula provides health-conscious consumers with the flavor and function they want without the calories and sugar that they don't."

Hydrive Energy Water has zero calories, 160 mg of caffeine and 35% DV of vitamins and retails for $1.89 - $2.29/bottle. Hydrive Energy Water can be purchased nationally at major retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, HyVee, Casey's General Store, QuikTrip and Kum & Go.

Source: Company Press Release