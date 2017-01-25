Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Drinks Business Review
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | News
News

Hydrive Energy relaunches with new formula and branding

Published 25 January 2017

Hydrive Energy Water has relaunched its enhanced water accompanied by new packaging and branding.

Hydrive Energy Water has reformulated their product from 30 calories to zero calories per 8 oz serving.

Available in January 2017, Hydrive Energy Water's new formula is light, refreshing and flavorful, and features all natural flavors, zero calories and added B vitamins.

The product line will consist of four flavors including Black Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Triple Berry and Citrus Burst to rehydrate and recharge consumers.

The modern design of the new bottle, sleek packaging and water drop logo align with Hydrive Energy Water's mission to provide hydration with both function and flavor.

Big Red marketing senior vice president  and Hydrive Energy Water owner Thomas Oh said: "Hydrive Energy Water has been reinvigorated to reflect what consumers want from an enhanced water – great flavor, zero calories and an energy boost to suit their busy, on-the-go lifestyle.

"Hydrive Energy Water's new formula provides health-conscious consumers with the flavor and function they want without the calories and sugar that they don't."

Hydrive Energy Water has zero calories, 160 mg of caffeine and 35% DV of vitamins and retails for $1.89 - $2.29/bottle. Hydrive Energy Water can be purchased nationally at major retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, HyVee, Casey's General Store, QuikTrip and Kum & Go.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Soft Drinks

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Suppliers> Packaging> Packaging Type
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Schneider Industries - Global Solutions for your Surplus Assets Schneider Industries markets and manages the sale of real estate, equipment and complete running facilities through auctions, orderly negotiated sales, sealed bid sales and traditional listings. Schneider Industries also offers appraisals, decommissioning, and scrapping and asset relocation services. Suppliers Sidel - Suppliers of PET for Liquid Packaging Sidel is the leading worldwide provider of PET solutions for liquid packaging and provides PET packaging for water, carbonated soft drinks, juices, teas, milk, liquid dairy products and beer. Headquartered in Switzerland, Sidel has more than 3,400 employees and production sites in 13 countries, as well as 30,000 machines installed in more than 190 nations all over the world. We are committed to being a reliable partner for the drinks industry. Technology > Packaging > Suppliers BlueScope Buildings – Global Leader in Engineered Building Solutions BlueScope Buildings is the global leader in engineered building solutions. These are custom-engineered buildings using state-of-the-art design technology and feature a building envelope that is designed and supplied as an integrated building system. The total design time is significantly reduced because of the use of standard sections. Our building products are manufactured in a controlled plant environment – ensuring consistent global quality. Suppliers Sopheon - Product Lifecycle Management Software Sopheon is an international provider of product lifecycle management software and services. Suppliers

Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.