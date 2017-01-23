Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Heineken in talks to buy Kirin’s Brazilian beer business

DBR Staff Writer Published 23 January 2017

Brewing giant Heineken has confirmed that it is in discussions to acquire Japanese drinks firm Kirin's Brazilian beer business.

The Dutch-based Heineken is looking to buy Brasil Kirin Holding for JPY100bn ($870m), reported the Nikkei Asian Review.

Heineken stated that there is no certainty that its ongoing discussions with Kirin could turn into a definitive agreement.

Kirin Holdings, while not confirming the same, did not deny the news relating to the possible sale of its beer business in Brazi. It further added that the news story was not based on any comments made by it.

A statement from the Japanese beverage company read: “As announced on September 16, whilst Kirin continues to primarily focus on the self-growth acceleration of Brasil Kirin, Kirin is also considering other alternatives including a strategic partnership.

“Kirin is reviewing all options regarding a potential transaction. Further announcements will be made as appropriate”.

In November 2016, Kirin Holdings divested one of its Brazilian production units, Cachoeiras de Macacu Bebidas to AmBev for $149.1m.

Formerly known as The Japan Brewery Company, Kirin sells popular beers like Kirin Lager and Ichiban Shibori in Japan. Additionally, the Japanese integrated beverage company also markets and distributes foreign brands like Heineken and Budweiser in the country.

It forayed into the Brazilian market by acquiring beer and soft drink producer Schincariol for BRL6.3bn ($1.97bn) in 2011 from Aleadri and Jadagil and subsequently renamed it as Brasil Kirin.

 

Image: Heineken K2 bottles. Photo: courtesy of Heineken N.V.

