SpikedSeltzer now available for nationwide sale in US

Anheuser-Busch InBev has expanded distribution of SpikedSeltzer nation-wide in the US.

Launched in 2013, SpikedSeltzer had been primarily sold in New England, New York, and New Jersey. In January, the company expanded into the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Now, SpikedSeltzer is reaching all 50 states.

The story of SpikedSeltzer starts in 2012: Fifth-generation brewmaster Nick Shields set out to create something completely new within the beer industry, borrowing from the disciplines of brewing and winemaking, and focusing on simple ingredients.

The result was an entirely unique alcoholic beverage – the first of its kind. In 2013, Shields and his longtime friend and business partner, Dave Holmes, brought SpikedSeltzer to market.

SpikedSeltzer is a crisp, refreshing, and lightly carbonated alcoholic beverage that tastes like flavored sparkling water. It has a premium 6% ABV, is naturally gluten-free, and only has five grams of carbs. The natural fruit essences used in the fermentation process shine through, making it the perfect choice for people who want something clean and easy-to-drink.

“It’s gratifying to know that we created a completely new category of beer,” says Shields. “Five years ago, I developed the recipe in five-gallon batches out of my garage. The goal was to be as low in sugar as possible while still reaching 6% alcohol. By 2015, sales of SpikedSeltzer really started to crank – we saw an amazingly positive reception in the Northeast. We’ve had people clamoring for our brand in Florida, California, Colorado – we’re even getting requests internationally. It’s very exciting.”

“The growth of the category that Nick and I pioneered has been incredible,” adds Holmes. “Between 2015 and 2016 we quadrupled our sales, and that was just in our little geography – this national expansion is a game changer.America loves their bubbles, but continues to turn away from soda and toward lighter options like sparkling water. Consumers want a flavorful alcoholic alternative that’s far less sugary than wine or hard soda, and lighter than the average beer. SpikedSeltzer is that alternative.”

SpikedSeltzer is available nationwide in 12-can variety packs featuring all four flavors – Indian River Grapefruit, West Indies Lime, Cape Cod Cranberry, and Valencia Orange – as well as in 6-packs in Indian River Grapefruit and West Indies Lime. Consumers can find SpikedSeltzerin supermarkets like Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Fairway, Stop & Shop, Safeway, Walmart, Wegmans, Hannaford, Harris Teeter, Food Lion, Target, Fresh Market, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, HEB, Kroger, Publix, Ralphs, and Food 4 Less, as well as in select bars, restaurants, and venues including Nationals Park in Washington DC, and Fenway Park in Boston, MA.

Source: Company Press Release