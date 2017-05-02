Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Drinks Business Review
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | News
News

SpikedSeltzer now available for nationwide sale in US

Published 02 May 2017

Anheuser-Busch InBev has expanded distribution of SpikedSeltzer nation-wide in the US.

Launched in 2013, SpikedSeltzer had been primarily sold in New England, New York, and New Jersey. In January, the company expanded into the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Now, SpikedSeltzer is reaching all 50 states.

The story of SpikedSeltzer starts in 2012: Fifth-generation brewmaster Nick Shields set out to create something completely new within the beer industry, borrowing from the disciplines of brewing and winemaking, and focusing on simple ingredients.

The result was an entirely unique alcoholic beverage – the first of its kind. In 2013, Shields and his longtime friend and business partner, Dave Holmes, brought SpikedSeltzer to market.

SpikedSeltzer is a crisp, refreshing, and lightly carbonated alcoholic beverage that tastes like flavored sparkling water. It has a premium 6% ABV, is naturally gluten-free, and only has five grams of carbs. The natural fruit essences used in the fermentation process shine through, making it the perfect choice for people who want something clean and easy-to-drink.

“It’s gratifying to know that we created a completely new category of beer,” says Shields. “Five years ago, I developed the recipe in five-gallon batches out of my garage. The goal was to be as low in sugar as possible while still reaching 6% alcohol. By 2015, sales of SpikedSeltzer really started to crank – we saw an amazingly positive reception in the Northeast. We’ve had people clamoring for our brand in Florida, California, Colorado – we’re even getting requests internationally. It’s very exciting.”

“The growth of the category that Nick and I pioneered has been incredible,” adds Holmes. “Between 2015 and 2016 we quadrupled our sales, and that was just in our little geography – this national expansion is a game changer.America loves their bubbles, but continues to turn away from soda and toward lighter options like sparkling water. Consumers want a flavorful alcoholic alternative that’s far less sugary than wine or hard soda, and lighter than the average beer. SpikedSeltzer is that alternative.”

SpikedSeltzer is available nationwide in 12-can variety packs featuring all four flavors – Indian River Grapefruit, West Indies Lime, Cape Cod Cranberry, and Valencia Orange – as well as in 6-packs in Indian River Grapefruit and West Indies Lime. Consumers can find SpikedSeltzerin supermarkets like Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Fairway, Stop & Shop, Safeway, Walmart, Wegmans, Hannaford, Harris Teeter, Food Lion, Target, Fresh Market, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, HEB, Kroger, Publix, Ralphs, and Food 4 Less, as well as in select bars, restaurants, and venues including Nationals Park in Washington DC, and Fenway Park in Boston, MA.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Beer
Alcoholic Drinks> Beer, Cider and FABs

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Beer & Cider> Beer
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Suppliers Portola Packaging Europe – Plastic Caps and Closures for the Global Food and Beverage Industries Portola Packaging ltd is a global manufacturer of plastic caps and closures. Portola specialises in providing innovative tamper evident caps and closures to the food and beverage industries and supplies many prominent blue chip and multinational companies. Suppliers The SKF Group - The Power of Knowledge Engineering SKF Group is one of the leading global suppliers of products, solutions and services within rolling bearings, seals, mechatronics, services and lubrication systems. Services include technical support, maintenance services, condition monitoring and training. SKF was founded in 1907 and grew at a rapid rate to become a global company. Today, SKF is represented in more than 130 countries, has more than 100 manufacturing sites and 15,000 distributor locations worldwide. Suppliers Sopheon - Product Lifecycle Management Software Sopheon is an international provider of product lifecycle management software and services. Suppliers

Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.