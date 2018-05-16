Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Halewood Wines & Spirits explores sale options

DBR Staff Writer Published 16 May 2018

UK-based spirits company Halewood Wines & Spirits has appointed financial advisory group Rothschild to explore strategic options for shareholders.

Halewood CEO Stewart Hainsworth has confirmed the same. If sold, the company is expected to fetch £200m.

The company produces brands such as The Pogues Irish Whiskey, Whitley Neill Gin and Rum Sixty Six.

Hainsworth also stated that a potential sale is a natural progression in response to business growth.

He said: “This is an exciting time for the business, which our management team have been working towards for three years.

“We have re-focused the business on artisanal spirits and craft beers, which has driven a significant upturn in profit.

“Our success has been driven by investment in equipment, acquisitions and marketing support and further fuelled by a high growth brand portfolio, which includes Whitley Neill, currently the number one premium gin brand by volume in UK Supermarkets.”

Established in 1978 by John Halewood, Halewood has strived to become one of the UK’s biggest independent drink firms. For several years, its Lambrini brand was one of its best known wine brands, while Crabbie’s was its popular alcoholic ginger beer brand.

In the recent years, the company has been focused on producing premium spirits and beer market. Some of its brands include Liverpool Gin, Whitley Neill gin and Dead Man’s Fingers rum.

It has invested in breweries such as Lake District brewery Hawkshead, the City of London Distillery and Black Country firm Sadler’s Brewery. The company made its foray into tonic water range by investing in Lamb & Watt, last year.

Hainsworth stated that the company is working towards offering the best to its customers. Its investment in craft distilleries and breweries, enables it to provide premium products with strong regional brands, in addition to offering consumer activation venues.

 

Image: Halewood’s Rum brand Dead Man’s Fingers. Photo: Courtesy of Halewood Wines & Spirits.

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits
