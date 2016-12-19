Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Glenn Moray unveils Elgin Heritage collection

Published 19 December 2016

Glen Moray has unveiled its Elgin Heritage collection, which features three new releases including the 12-, 15-, and 18-year-old single malt varieties.

Matured in American oak casks, the 12- and 18-year-old offerings include summer fruits with mellow vanilla sweetness.

The 15 year old malt brings together two cask styles – sherry and American oak. The resulting whisky, as claimed by Glenn Moray is complex whisky which has a hint of spice, boasting dried fruits and dark chocolate.

The new line offers new insight to the evolution of the brand’s luxury single malts.

Glenn Moray master distiller Graham Coull said: “Glen Moray's Elgin Heritage Collection has been carefully matured to create a smooth, sweet character combined with subtle oak flavours.

“Our unique Speyside climate gently influences these whiskies to produce a well-rounded character and complex finish.”

Glenn Moray brand manager Raphaele Delerue said: “With our Elgin Heritage Collection, we aim to create an accessible slice of luxury that doesn't need to be saved for special occasions - it's there to be savoured and enjoyed.

“Our whisky encompasses nearly 120 years of expertise honed at our distillery in the heart of Speyside where there's an immense pride in the integrity of the brand.”

Glenn Moray initially went by the name West Brewery in Elgin, run by Robert Thome & Sons. It was converted to a distillery in 1897 and from then on, it focused on producing Aberlour whisky. In 2008, the company was purchased by La Martiniquaise.

