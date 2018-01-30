Glenmorangie unveils plans for new still house

Single malt whisky producer Glenmorangie has unveiled plans for a new still house to support its growth.

Subject to planning approval, Glenmorangie aims to start work this year, for completion in 2019, ensuring that the Distillery can continue to satisfy the world’s growing appetite for its award-winning single malt Scotch whisky.

Established in 1843, Glenmorangie has long been renowned as an industry leader, marrying skill and creativity to craft wondrous whisky.

A new still house would be a fitting celebration of the Distillery’s 175th anniversary, allowing Glenmorangie to increase capacity in line with rising global demand – and prepare for its next 175 years of masterful whisky creation.

This new building, located in the heart of the Distillery, will work in tandem with the existing still house and showcase two more of Glenmorangie’s signature copper stills, the tallest in Scotland. Under plans, a separate building will provide additional mashing and fermentation facilities.

The Glenmorangie Company, president and CEO Marc Hoellinger said: “It is a testament to the success of Glenmorangie, and to the increasing appreciation of our whisky creators’ vision and expertise, that we are able to plan with confidence for the future.

"We have decided to invest in a new still house to support the Distillery’s growth and ensure that many more discerning single malt whisky drinkers can discover the delights of Glenmorangie.”

Source: Company Press Release