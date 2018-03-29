Glasgow Distillery selects Halewood as distribution partner

The Glasgow Distillery has signed a UK distribution agreement with Halewood Wines & Spirits for its Makar gin and G52 Urban Craft Vodka brands.

Halewood’s enviable portfolio of artisanal spirits will now be bolstered by our Makar Gin and G52 Urban Craft Vodka, with both providing the business with a unique proposition to take to the wider UK market.

The liquids join Halewood’s existing line-up of premium gins and vodkas, which include City of London Distillery, Liverpool Collection, Marylebone Gin, J.J. Whitley and Whitley Neill, the latter of which Halewood has now turned into the second largest premium gin by value in the grocery channel.

Glasgow Distillery CEO and co-founder Liam Hughes said: “We’ve been looking for the right distribution partner for a number of years and a few of us were familiar with the exceptional work ethic and methods of Halewood’s team.

“The way Halewood has transformed its offering, as well as the scale and quality of its sales force and logistics impressed us, so we knew very quickly during discussions that it was the perfect partner to help take our business forward. Our Makar Gin has enjoyed a lot of success in Scotland, with growth more than doubling in recent years, and working with Halewood gives us an exciting opportunity to widen the net and deliver our products to the UK and Ireland in both the on and off trade.”

Commenting on the deal, Halewood Wines & Spirits UK managing director John Bradbury said: “Glasgow Distillery is a shining example of what true artisanal craftsmanship looks like and has built great regional brand equity already. With the addition of Makar Gin into our portfolio, we are fast becoming the go-to premium craft gin distributor in the country.”

Source: Company Press Release