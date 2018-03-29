Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Drinks Business Review
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | News
News

Glasgow Distillery selects Halewood as distribution partner

Published 29 March 2018

The Glasgow Distillery has signed a UK distribution agreement with Halewood Wines & Spirits for its Makar gin and G52 Urban Craft Vodka brands.

Halewood’s enviable portfolio of artisanal spirits will now be bolstered by our Makar Gin and G52 Urban Craft Vodka, with both providing the business with a unique proposition to take to the wider UK market.

The liquids join Halewood’s existing line-up of premium gins and vodkas, which include City of London Distillery, Liverpool Collection, Marylebone Gin, J.J. Whitley and Whitley Neill, the latter of which Halewood has now turned into the second largest premium gin by value in the grocery channel.

Glasgow Distillery CEO and co-founder Liam Hughes said: “We’ve been looking for the right distribution partner for a number of years and a few of us were familiar with the exceptional work ethic and methods of Halewood’s team.

“The way Halewood has transformed its offering, as well as the scale and quality of its sales force and logistics impressed us, so we knew very quickly during discussions that it was the perfect partner to help take our business forward.  Our Makar Gin has enjoyed a lot of success in Scotland, with growth more than doubling in recent years, and working with Halewood gives us an exciting opportunity to widen the net and deliver our products to the UK and Ireland in both the on and off trade.”

Commenting on the deal, Halewood Wines & Spirits UK managing director John Bradbury said: “Glasgow Distillery is a shining example of what true artisanal craftsmanship looks like and has built great regional brand equity already. With the addition of Makar Gin into our portfolio, we are fast becoming the go-to premium craft gin distributor in the country.”

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Valspar - Oxygen-Scavenging and Barrier Additives for Plastic Containers Oxygen reacts with packaged drinks and alters them, often to the failure of the packaging and product. Even tiny amounts of oxygen ingress or a lack of C02 retention can cause products to spoil while on the shelf. valOR® barriers from Valspar, help preserve the freshness of beer, juices, teas, and much more. Suppliers GoSpotCheck - Execution Management Software for Field Teams Maximize distribution. Establish menu presence. Taste success. GoSpotCheck is used by some of the Beverage Alcohol industry's most prominent suppliers and distributors to track point-of-sale display execution and incentive-based display compliance. Suppliers Epicor Software - Traceability, Quality, Regulatory Compliance and Rapid Fulfillment Software for the Food and Beverage Industry Epicor Software provides modern business software solutions and IT services to small and medium-sized enterprises in North America, Europe and Asia. More than 2,000 companies rely on Solarsoft to bring clarity and efficiency to their daily operations. Suppliers ContiTech – Manufacturer of High-Quality Hoses With more than 100 years experience in the production of elastomer hoses and hose lines, ContiTech AG is one of the leading German manufacturers of high-quality hoses for the beverage industry. Suppliers

Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.