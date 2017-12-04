Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Drinks Business Review
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | News
News

EU alleges AB InBev of breach of competition practices in Belgium

DBR Staff Writer Published 04 December 2017

The European Commission has accused Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) of ‘abusing its dominant position’ in the Belgian market by preventing cheaper imports of its Jupiler and Leffe beers from the Netherlands and France into the country.

As the largest brewing company in the world, AB InBev has a strong presence in its home market Belgium. Its two brands Jupiler and Leffe are very popular in the country.

The EU alleged that the company sells these two brands in the Netherlands and France at lower prices than in Belgium due to increased competition.

The regulator has also alleged that the brewer has pursued a deliberate strategy to prevent supermarkets and wholesalers from buying Jupiler and Leffe at lower prices in the two countries and from importing them into Belgium.

The commission has sent statement of objections to the Belgian brewing giant and stated that effective competition plays an important role in the European market where consumers can reap the benefits of an internal market.

As per the commission, AB InBev’s business practices have been in place since 2009 and include changing the packaging of Jupiler and Leffe beer cans in the two countries to make it harder to sell them in Belgium.

The commission claims that the text in French on cans is removed in the Netherlands and the Dutch text is removed in France. This resulted in the difficulty of selling the beers in the Dutch and the French speaking parts of Belgium respectively.

The company has also limited the access of Dutch retailers to prevent them from importing less expensive beer products into Belgium, EC said.

According to the commission, these practices are anti-competitive and are obstacles to trade under the EU’s single market strategy.

If the preliminary views are confirmed, these practices are infringement of Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) that prohibits the abuse of a dominant market position.

European Commission Competition Policy Commissioner in Charge Margrethe Vestager said: "Belgian consumers may have had to pay more for their favourite beers. Our preliminary finding is that AB InBev may have deliberately prevented cheaper beer imports out of France and the Netherlands from reaching consumers in Belgium.

“Such practices would breach EU competition rules, because they deny consumers the benefits of the EU Single Market – choice and lower prices. AB InBev now has the opportunity to respond to our concerns."

Image: EU alleges AB InBev of abusing its dominant position in Belgian beer market. Photo: Courtesy of Päivi Tiittanen/FreeImages.com.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Beer
Alcoholic Drinks> Beer, Cider and FABs
Markets & Regulations> Regulatory & Safety

Related Dates
2017> December

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Beer & Cider> Beer
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Schneider Industries - Global Solutions for your Surplus Assets Schneider Industries markets and manages the sale of real estate, equipment and complete running facilities through auctions, orderly negotiated sales, sealed bid sales and traditional listings. Schneider Industries also offers appraisals, decommissioning, and scrapping and asset relocation services. Suppliers Portola Packaging Europe – Plastic Caps and Closures for the Global Food and Beverage Industries Portola Packaging ltd is a global manufacturer of plastic caps and closures. Portola specialises in providing innovative tamper evident caps and closures to the food and beverage industries and supplies many prominent blue chip and multinational companies. Suppliers SPX - Where Ideas Meet Industry SPX is a partner who can help you meet the modern demands of the food and beverage manufacturing industry. We have one of the widest range of equipment designed specifically for this market area and a deep understanding of the processes and challenges faced today. Our innovative and flexible solutions are well proven and designed to meet the paramount need for food safety alongside flexible, high efficiency, low energy production. Suppliers Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Suppliers

Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.