Eau Claire Distillery releases Farm-to-Glass spirits in US

Published 22 September 2017

Canadian distiller Eau Claire Distillery has entered into the US market with the release of its Farm-to-Glass spirits.

The distillery's renowned Parlour Gin and Prickly Pear EquineOx spirits can now be found in bars, restaurants and liquor stores within the state. Made from regionally-sourced ingredients and artisanal distilling methods, Eau Claire's spirits reveal truly unique flavors and redefine taste, one grain-to-glass experience at a time.

"We're delighted to introduce our Parlour Gin and Prickly Pear EquineOx to the United States," said founder of Eau Claire Distillery, David Farran. "As with Canada, we've found U.S. consumers are taken with our artisanal craft spirits and genuine farm-to-glass methods. We're excited to see New York's distinguished imbibers looking for a certified craft experience from seed to sip." 

Eau Claire Distillery is situated in Turner Valley, just south of Calgary, Alberta; an area known for its rich soil, the highest quality barley in the world and its pure Rocky Mountain water. The distillery uses ingredients from local farms, including its own on which Eau Claire's stable of plow horses are employed along with antique machinery to make horse-farmed grain. These agricultural methods date back to the original settlement of Alberta and define Eau Claire's historic hand-crafted process.

The first of Eau Claire's distinguished spirits to become available in the U.S. are the Parlour Gin and Prickly Pear EquineOx which have won countless prestigious industry awards. The distillery's spirits are imported and distributed within the United States by Park Street Imports, LLC. Eau Claire spirits are available for purchase and cocktail enjoyment in New York at these fine establishments.

Parlour Gin is a London-style dry gin that augments more traditional gin botanicals, creating a juniper berry-induced dryness, but with unique hints of rosehip, Saskatoon berry, coriander, lemon, orange, mint and spice. It's dry with a harmonious texture and smooth finish. Parlour Gin is distilled with a selection of special botanicals that gives it delicious, unique flavor notes.

Prickly Pear EquineOx is a distillation of the essence of Alberta – blue skies, mountain-fresh water, prairie grain and distinctive ingredients like the prickly pear cactus. This smooth and flavorful spirit defies comparison, though it could be described as a sweet, barley-based alternative to gin or vodka. Its name honors the role Eau Claire's horses and oxen play in the annual spring planting and fall harvest.

"Parlour Gin is a happy medium between old school London Dry and New American Gin. It isn't too sweet, nor too dry. It's a balanced, well put together spirit that is very approachable and marketable for sure," said Andre Robert Guerin, General Manager of New York-based Ambassador Wine & Spirits.

Eau Claire's Parlour Gin and Prickly Pear EquineOx have received numerous accolades both in North America and globally.

New York World Wine & Spirits Competition 2017 - Silver

SIP 2017 Consumers Choice Award

SIP Awards 2017 Best of Class – Platinum

SIP Awards 2017 – Silver

San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2017 – Gold

San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2017 – Bronze

The Fifty Best 2017 Best Gin – Gold

American Distilling Institute Award 2017 – Bronze

Distilled Competition 2017 – Silver

The Fifty Best 2016 – Double Gold

San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2016 – Silver

New York World Wine and Spirits Competition 2016 – Silver

SIP Awards 2016 – Platinum



Source: Company Press Release

