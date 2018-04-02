Eau Claire Distillery's farm-to-glass spirits now available in Chicago

Canadian craft distillery Eau Claire Distillery has announced its official launch into Chicago markets.

Previously available exclusively in New York, Florida and Canada, Eau Claire's distinguished Parlour Gin and Prickly Pear EquineOx spirits can now be purchased in bars, restaurants, liquor stores and organic markets within the Greater Chicago Area.

Eau Claire recently conducted a survey of Chicagoland imbibers and found that 76 percent of respondents would drink more craft spirits if available to them. Additionally, if craft spirits were available in bars and restaurants, 67 percent of respondents said they would prefer them over other brands, placing craft spirits ahead in competition with major liquor brands.

Eau Claire's grain-to-glass approach combines regionally-sourced ingredients and artisanal distilling methods to produce rustic yet refined spirits that are sure to satisfy Chicago's craving for craft liquor and creative cocktails.

Eau Claire Distillery founder David Farran said: "Despite being an urban mecca, Chicago has demonstrated a strong demand for farm-to-glass products and artisanal methods.

"We're delighted to share our award-winning craft spirits with Chicagoland's distinguished imbibers looking for storied spirits from seed to sip."

Eau Claire's award-winning craft spirits are made with pure Rocky Mountain water and the highest quality barley in the world, just outside of Calgary, Alberta. The distillery's traditional agricultural methods have garnered the interest of key organic markets in Chicago.

Eau Claire's Parlour Gin and Prickly Pear EquineOx can now be found in Whole Foods and Pete's Fresh Markets across Chicago, Provisions Uptown as well as Sugar Beet Co-Op.

In Illinois, Eau Claire's spirits are distributed by H2Vino. The distillery also has a partnership with BigFish, a mobile-based eCommerce platform that sells spirits online throughout the state.

BigFish is free to download from Apple's App Store and Google Play. Eau Claire spirits are also available for purchase and cocktail enjoyment in these local establishments.

H2Vino managing partner David Thomas said: "We are really excited to be working with Eau Claire Distillery.

"Their products are a great fit for consumers who want a quality product with an exciting story made from top ingredients. We look forward to introducing our customers to this exciting brand."

Rogers Park Social, Provisions and Provisions Uptown owner Erik Archambeault said: "As a craft cocktail bar and boutique retail business, being able to provide our clientele high quality and 'off the beaten path' spirits allows us to provide our customer base with an experience that they may not find elsewhere.

"The quality of these spirits speaks volumes to the passion which goes into their production and is passed along to the consumer in a unique form."

More on the Eau Claire Spirits now available in Chicago:

Parlour Gin is a London-style dry gin that augments more traditional gin botanicals, creating a juniper berry-induced dryness, but with unique hints of rosehip, Saskatoon berry, coriander, lemon, orange, mint and spice. It's dry with a harmonious texture and smooth finish. Parlour Gin is distilled with a selection of special botanicals that gives it delicious, unique flavor notes.

Prickly Pear EquineOx is a distillation of the essence of Alberta – blue skies, mountain-fresh water, prairie grain and distinctive ingredients like the prickly pear cactus. This smooth and flavorful spirit defies comparison, though it could be described as a sweet, barley-based alternative to gin or vodka.

Eau Claire's Parlour Gin and Prickly Pear EquineOx have received numerous accolades both in North America and globally.

New York World Wine & Spirits Competition 2017 - Silver

SIP 2017 Consumers Choice Award

SIP Awards 2017 Best of Class – Platinum

SIP Awards 2017 – Silver

San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2017 – Gold

San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2017 – Bronze

The Fifty Best 2017 Best Gin – Gold

American Distilling Institute Award 2017 – Bronze

Distilled Competition 2017 – Silver

The Fifty Best 2016 – Double Gold

San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2016 – Silver

New York World Wine and Spirits Competition 2016 – Silver

SIP Awards 2016 – Platinum

Source: Company Press Release