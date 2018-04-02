Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Drinks Business Review
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | News
News

Eau Claire Distillery's farm-to-glass spirits now available in Chicago

Published 02 April 2018

Canadian craft distillery Eau Claire Distillery has announced its official launch into Chicago markets.

Previously available exclusively in New York, Florida and Canada, Eau Claire's distinguished Parlour Gin and Prickly Pear EquineOx spirits can now be purchased in bars, restaurants, liquor stores and organic markets within the Greater Chicago Area.

Eau Claire recently conducted a survey of Chicagoland imbibers and found that 76 percent of respondents would drink more craft spirits if available to them. Additionally, if craft spirits were available in bars and restaurants, 67 percent of respondents said they would prefer them over other brands, placing craft spirits ahead in competition with major liquor brands. 

Eau Claire's grain-to-glass approach combines regionally-sourced ingredients and artisanal distilling methods to produce rustic yet refined spirits that are sure to satisfy Chicago's craving for craft liquor and creative cocktails.

Eau Claire Distillery founder David Farran said: "Despite being an urban mecca, Chicago has demonstrated a strong demand for farm-to-glass products and artisanal methods.

"We're delighted to share our award-winning craft spirits with Chicagoland's distinguished imbibers looking for storied spirits from seed to sip."

Eau Claire's award-winning craft spirits are made with pure Rocky Mountain water and the highest quality barley in the world, just outside of Calgary, Alberta. The distillery's traditional agricultural methods have garnered the interest of key organic markets in Chicago.

Eau Claire's Parlour Gin and Prickly Pear EquineOx can now be found in Whole Foods and Pete's Fresh Markets across Chicago, Provisions Uptown as well as Sugar Beet Co-Op.

In Illinois, Eau Claire's spirits are distributed by H2Vino. The distillery also has a partnership with BigFish, a mobile-based eCommerce platform that sells spirits online throughout the state.

BigFish is free to download from Apple's App Store and Google Play. Eau Claire spirits are also available for purchase and cocktail enjoyment in these local establishments.

H2Vino managing partner David Thomas said: "We are really excited to be working with Eau Claire Distillery.

"Their products are a great fit for consumers who want a quality product with an exciting story made from top ingredients. We look forward to introducing our customers to this exciting brand."

Rogers Park Social, Provisions and Provisions Uptown owner Erik Archambeault said: "As a craft cocktail bar and boutique retail business, being able to provide our clientele high quality and 'off the beaten path' spirits allows us to provide our customer base with an experience that they may not find elsewhere.

"The quality of these spirits speaks volumes to the passion which goes into their production and is passed along to the consumer in a unique form."

More on the Eau Claire Spirits now available in Chicago:

Parlour Gin is a London-style dry gin that augments more traditional gin botanicals, creating a juniper berry-induced dryness, but with unique hints of rosehip, Saskatoon berry, coriander, lemon, orange, mint and spice. It's dry with a harmonious texture and smooth finish. Parlour Gin is distilled with a selection of special botanicals that gives it delicious, unique flavor notes.

Prickly Pear EquineOx is a distillation of the essence of Alberta – blue skies, mountain-fresh water, prairie grain and distinctive ingredients like the prickly pear cactus. This smooth and flavorful spirit defies comparison, though it could be described as a sweet, barley-based alternative to gin or vodka.

Eau Claire's Parlour Gin and Prickly Pear EquineOx have received numerous accolades both in North America and globally.

New York World Wine & Spirits Competition 2017 - Silver

SIP 2017 Consumers Choice Award

SIP Awards 2017 Best of Class – Platinum

SIP Awards 2017 – Silver

San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2017 – Gold

San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2017 – Bronze

The Fifty Best 2017 Best Gin – Gold

American Distilling Institute Award 2017 – Bronze

Distilled Competition 2017 – Silver

The Fifty Best 2016 – Double Gold

San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2016 – Silver

New York World Wine and Spirits Competition 2016 – Silver

SIP Awards 2016 – Platinum

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Portola Packaging Europe – Plastic Caps and Closures for the Global Food and Beverage Industries Portola Packaging ltd is a global manufacturer of plastic caps and closures. Portola specialises in providing innovative tamper evident caps and closures to the food and beverage industries and supplies many prominent blue chip and multinational companies. Suppliers SPX - Where Ideas Meet Industry SPX is a partner who can help you meet the modern demands of the food and beverage manufacturing industry. We have one of the widest range of equipment designed specifically for this market area and a deep understanding of the processes and challenges faced today. Our innovative and flexible solutions are well proven and designed to meet the paramount need for food safety alongside flexible, high efficiency, low energy production. Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Suppliers GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Suppliers

Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.