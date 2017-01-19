Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Drinks Business Review
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | News
News

Eastside Distilling engages Sandstrom Partners for spirits branding, marketing in US

Published 19 January 2017

Eastside Distilling has engaged Portland, Oregon, based Sandstrom Partners to increase its brand value and accelerating sales.

Eastside intends to use Sandstrom's full range of brand development services, including research, strategy, brand identity, package design, environments, advertising, as well as digital design and development.

Portland-based Sandstrom Partners is recognized as preeminent in spirits brand development, with their work appearing in nearly every national and international design competition.

Some of Sandstrom Partners' current and past spirit branding clients include St-Germain, Brown-Forman, Brown Forman/Chambord and Old Forester, Stillhouse Distilling, Aviation Gin, Diageo, Bulleit Bourbon, Miller Brewing, Pernod Ricard, and Bacardi Oakheart.

Eastside Distilling Operations executive vice president Melissa Heim said: "We think it would be impossible to find a better firm anywhere to grow our brands.

"Although we have gained strong recognition within the craft industry for our Burnside Bourbon, Barrel Hitch, Marionberry Whiskey, and Portland Potato Vodka, we dream about seeing our brands gain the national recognition of St-Germain and our fellow Portland spirit, Aviation Gin. We are honored that Jack Petersen and the Sandstrom team was confident enough in our potential to take us on, and have high hopes of joining their illustrious list of branding successes."

Sandstrom president Jack Petersen said: "We live in Portland and already consume and enjoy Portland Potato Vodka and Burnside Bourbon, so we are excited by this partnership on lots of levels. We intend to stay true to Eastside's roots as a local Portland-based craft spirit company, while identifying and capitalizing on trends within the booming craft spirits industry.  

"This always involves telling a compelling story whose plot is transmitted in every piece of communication: from the name, to the package, point-of-sale, web, and advertising."

Peterson continued saying: "We are delighted that Eastside's Master Distiller Mel Heim and the team sought us out for Eastside's outreach to craft spirit consumers, regionally and nationally. 

"Spirits branding is a core skill of Sandstrom. Our expertise is in finding creative ways to engage consumers in ways that drive brand awareness and accelerate sales."



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

SPX - Where Ideas Meet Industry SPX is a partner who can help you meet the modern demands of the food and beverage manufacturing industry. We have one of the widest range of equipment designed specifically for this market area and a deep understanding of the processes and challenges faced today. Our innovative and flexible solutions are well proven and designed to meet the paramount need for food safety alongside flexible, high efficiency, low energy production. Suppliers Portola Packaging Europe – Plastic Caps and Closures for the Global Food and Beverage Industries Portola Packaging ltd is a global manufacturer of plastic caps and closures. Portola specialises in providing innovative tamper evident caps and closures to the food and beverage industries and supplies many prominent blue chip and multinational companies. Suppliers Schneider Industries - Global Solutions for your Surplus Assets Schneider Industries markets and manages the sale of real estate, equipment and complete running facilities through auctions, orderly negotiated sales, sealed bid sales and traditional listings. Schneider Industries also offers appraisals, decommissioning, and scrapping and asset relocation services. Suppliers GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Suppliers

Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.