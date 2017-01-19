Eastside Distilling engages Sandstrom Partners for spirits branding, marketing in US
Eastside Distilling has engaged Portland, Oregon, based Sandstrom Partners to increase its brand value and accelerating sales.
Eastside intends to use Sandstrom's full range of brand development services, including research, strategy, brand identity, package design, environments, advertising, as well as digital design and development. Portland-based Sandstrom Partners is recognized as preeminent in spirits brand development, with their work appearing in nearly every national and international design competition. Some of Sandstrom Partners' current and past spirit branding clients include St-Germain, Brown-Forman, Brown Forman/Chambord and Old Forester, Stillhouse Distilling, Aviation Gin, Diageo, Bulleit Bourbon, Miller Brewing, Pernod Ricard, and Bacardi Oakheart. Eastside Distilling Operations executive vice president Melissa Heim said: "We think it would be impossible to find a better firm anywhere to grow our brands. "Although we have gained strong recognition within the craft industry for our Burnside Bourbon, Barrel Hitch, Marionberry Whiskey, and Portland Potato Vodka, we dream about seeing our brands gain the national recognition of St-Germain and our fellow Portland spirit, Aviation Gin. We are honored that Jack Petersen and the Sandstrom team was confident enough in our potential to take us on, and have high hopes of joining their illustrious list of branding successes." Sandstrom president Jack Petersen said: "We live in Portland and already consume and enjoy Portland Potato Vodka and Burnside Bourbon, so we are excited by this partnership on lots of levels. We intend to stay true to Eastside's roots as a local Portland-based craft spirit company, while identifying and capitalizing on trends within the booming craft spirits industry. "This always involves telling a compelling story whose plot is transmitted in every piece of communication: from the name, to the package, point-of-sale, web, and advertising." Peterson continued saying: "We are delighted that Eastside's Master Distiller Mel Heim and the team sought us out for Eastside's outreach to craft spirit consumers, regionally and nationally. "Spirits branding is a core skill of Sandstrom. Our expertise is in finding creative ways to engage consumers in ways that drive brand awareness and accelerate sales."
Source: Company Press Release
