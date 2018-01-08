Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Douglas Laing expands Highland blended malt range Timorous Beastie

DBR Staff Writer Published 08 January 2018

Glasgow-based Douglas Laing has introduced a 10-year-old expression in its Highland blended malt range Timorous Beastie.

The Timorous Beastie 10 years old limited edition Highland Malt Scotch Whisky is bottled at 46.8% abv. It is produced without colouring or chill-filtration.

It is packaged in a gun-metal-grey foiled tube, and its colour palette said to reflect the traditional 10-year anniversary metal – aluminium.

Douglas Laing described the new expression as immediately sugary sweet, bursting with warm syrup over sponge and ripe, juicy nectarines on the nose, while the palate offers creamy honey, warm buttered toast, gentle spice and a distinct cereal character.

Timorous Beastie 10 Years Old is available from specialist whisky retailers worldwide at an estimated retail price of £34.99.

The Timorous Beastie brand was launched in 2014 in honour of the iconic beastie.

The company noted that the brand has saw global success with its aged limited editions series, including the 40 years old edition.

Douglas Laing commercial director Chris Leggat said: “The latest addition to our Timorous Beastie family, our 10 Years Old special edition launches at an opportune time for Burns Night celebrations.

“The exciting new brand extension is a key activation within our global Timorous Beastie strategy for quarter 1, which encompasses a raft of ‘Malt of the Month’ listings for the core brand, a series of whisky-paired Burns Suppers and a comprehensive digital plan that will seek to recruit new consumers to our accessible Highland Malt brand.”

Image: Douglas Laing launches new 10 year old Scotch whisky Timorous Beastie. Photo: Courtesy of Douglas Laing.

