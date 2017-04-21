Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Diageo to cut over 100 Scottish jobs over Brexit concerns

Published 21 April 2017

Drinks giant Diageo is planning to cut more than 100 jobs across its Scottish operations because of concerns over Brexit.

The move will affect roughly 70 positions at the Leven plant in Fife and another 35 positions at Shieldhall site near Glasgow.

The jobs cuts are a part of the company’s realignment or review process where jobs from the UK could be moved to Diageo’s plants in Italy and the US.

GMB, the UK’s workers union, last year had warned the government over the uncertainty of Brexit and its effect on jobs, particularly in the drinks manufacturing sector in the UK.

The trade union urged to take necessary steps safeguard not just jobs but an industry worth billions of pounds to the UK economy. Now, GMB has accused the UK government of ‘gross betrayal’ of its promise.

GMB Scotland organiser Louise Gilmour said: “Over one hundred skilled workers are now facing unemployment because Diageo are hedging their bets over Brexit - there is absolutely no getting away from this.

"Instead of listening to the real concerns of working people and acting on them, the Tories are off on the election trail asking voters to back them over Brexit but the harsh realities of the decision to withdraw from the EU are already taking hold.

A spokesperson from Diageo confirmed that the job cuts will take place. The spokesperson stated that after selling its wine business and subsequently ending wine bottling contracts, the company is now contemplating about its spirits bottling footprint to ensure that the company is in a leading role in domestic and export supply chains around the world.

The spokesperson also noted that Diageo will consult with its employees and their representatives to discuss proposals in detail.

Image: Diageo plans to cut 100 jobs in the UK. Photo: Courtesy of Diageo.

