Crown Royal launches second limited edition of Noble Collection in Canada

Published 10 May 2017

Canadian distillery Crown Royal has launched the second limited edition of its Noble Collection whisky in the country.

This time, the company has introduced a wine barrel finished whisky. The introduction is part of a series of annual, limited-edition whiskies to mark the artistry and experimentation of the company’s distillers and blenders.

Last year, the company released Cornerstone Blend, a limited edition whisky and its success is claimed to have motivated the company to release the second limited edition, the Noble Collection.

As the new whisky is said to have aged in wine barrels, it is expected to attract both wine and whisky lovers alike, due to its unique flavour and texture.

The second edition is claimed to have been finished in freshly emptied, medium toast Cabernet Sauvignon barrels from the celebrated Paso Robles region of California for a full six months. 

The whisky is golden ruby in colour and is claimed to have a taste of caramel and butterscotch, with flavour notes of red grapes and layers of spice and vanilla. The finish is said to be long, with notes of anise and clove.

The wine barrel aged whisky is draped in a velvety purple bag with gold accents and an iridescent purple canister.

The whisky is 81 proof / 40.5% ABV and will be available in limited quantities at a suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 750 mL bottle.

Crown Royal director Jim Ruane said: "With Crown Royal Wine Barrel Finished, our distillers and blenders are honored to carry the storied legacy passed down by those who came before, while adding their own unique facet.

"We experimented with a number of different wines and oak provenances – but ultimately American oak Cabernet Sauvignon best complemented Crown Royal's signature red fruit notes and velvety mouthfeel for a taste that both whisky and wine connoisseurs will love."

Image: Crown Royal releases second limited of the Noble Collection wind barrel aged whisky. Photo: Courtesy of PR Newswire Association LLC.

