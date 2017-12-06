Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Drinks Business Review
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | News
News

Copestick Murray acquires Free Run Wines

Published 06 December 2017

UK drinks producer and distributor Copestick Murray has acquired Free Run Wines for an undisclosed sum.

Charles Elms and Nicolas Bauer established Free Run Wines in 2001. The company’s team has already been integrated into the portfolio of Copestick Murray.

The turnover of Free Run Wines is expected to be £12m in 2017. The company has partnerships with a selection of wineries primarily based in France and Spain.

The acquisition of Free Run Wines will strengthen Copestick Murray’s portfolio from France and Spain.

Copestick Murray managing director Robin Copestick said: “We have an exciting and ambitious strategy which will hugely benefit from the addition of Charles, Nicolas and team.

“They have strengths with customers and supply areas which will significantly add to the ever growing portfolio that Copestick Murray has attained over the last twelve years.”

Charles Elms said: “We are very excited by this development and are looking forward to being part of the Copestick Murray team with its diverse and interesting portfolio. The opportunities for our combined businesses are enormous.”

Copestick Murray, which was established in 2005, manages a portfolio of branded wines, spirits, and mixers. The company also handles large private label supply agreements.

Its parent company, Henkell & Co is Germany’s largest sparkling wine producer. It also manufactures wines and spirits in Europe. It has subsidiaries in 20 countries and exports to more than 100 countries globally.

Copestick Murray recently acquired a 40% stake in The Slurp Wine Company, also for an undisclosed sum as part of its strategy to become more involved in online retailing.

Image: The acquisition of Free Run Wines will strengthen Copestick Murray’s portfolio from France and Spain. Photo: courtesy of Suriya Kankliang at FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> December

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

SPX - Where Ideas Meet Industry SPX is a partner who can help you meet the modern demands of the food and beverage manufacturing industry. We have one of the widest range of equipment designed specifically for this market area and a deep understanding of the processes and challenges faced today. Our innovative and flexible solutions are well proven and designed to meet the paramount need for food safety alongside flexible, high efficiency, low energy production. Suppliers BlueScope Buildings – Global Leader in Engineered Building Solutions BlueScope Buildings is the global leader in engineered building solutions. These are custom-engineered buildings using state-of-the-art design technology and feature a building envelope that is designed and supplied as an integrated building system. The total design time is significantly reduced because of the use of standard sections. Our building products are manufactured in a controlled plant environment – ensuring consistent global quality. Suppliers Valspar - Oxygen-Scavenging and Barrier Additives for Plastic Containers Oxygen reacts with packaged drinks and alters them, often to the failure of the packaging and product. Even tiny amounts of oxygen ingress or a lack of C02 retention can cause products to spoil while on the shelf. valOR® barriers from Valspar, help preserve the freshness of beer, juices, teas, and much more. Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Suppliers

Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.