Copestick Murray acquires Free Run Wines

UK drinks producer and distributor Copestick Murray has acquired Free Run Wines for an undisclosed sum.

Charles Elms and Nicolas Bauer established Free Run Wines in 2001. The company’s team has already been integrated into the portfolio of Copestick Murray.

The turnover of Free Run Wines is expected to be £12m in 2017. The company has partnerships with a selection of wineries primarily based in France and Spain.

The acquisition of Free Run Wines will strengthen Copestick Murray’s portfolio from France and Spain.

Copestick Murray managing director Robin Copestick said: “We have an exciting and ambitious strategy which will hugely benefit from the addition of Charles, Nicolas and team.

“They have strengths with customers and supply areas which will significantly add to the ever growing portfolio that Copestick Murray has attained over the last twelve years.”

Charles Elms said: “We are very excited by this development and are looking forward to being part of the Copestick Murray team with its diverse and interesting portfolio. The opportunities for our combined businesses are enormous.”

Copestick Murray, which was established in 2005, manages a portfolio of branded wines, spirits, and mixers. The company also handles large private label supply agreements.

Its parent company, Henkell & Co is Germany’s largest sparkling wine producer. It also manufactures wines and spirits in Europe. It has subsidiaries in 20 countries and exports to more than 100 countries globally.

Copestick Murray recently acquired a 40% stake in The Slurp Wine Company, also for an undisclosed sum as part of its strategy to become more involved in online retailing.

