Cocktail Artist releases seven new products

Cocktail Artist has released seven new products, crafted by mixologists from across America and the Bahamas.

After a year of driving growth in the cocktail mix category at one of the nation's largest retailers, the Cocktail Artist family now touts 15 products, including category mainstays Margarita Mix and Bloody Mary Mix, available nationwide.

Cocktail Artist has invigorated the cocktail mix category with its high-quality standards: eliminating high fructose corn syrup and unnecessary artificial ingredients; using natural cane sugar and fruit juices; and developing perfectly balanced flavor profiles in collaboration with renowned mixologists and cocktail tastemakers.

The mixes and ingredients are packaged in artfully designed bottles that elevate the aesthetic of any home bar, and are available at an accessible price point.

The seven new Cocktail Artists and their curated mixes and bar ingredients include:

Skyy John (Los Angeles, CA; Host and Creator of Tipsy Bartender, top cocktail social media influencer with 27 million followers): Margarita Mix

Carla Rivera (Miami, FL; Secretary of Miami's Chapter of the United States Bartenders' Guild; Top 15 Finalist at the Diageo World Class Cocktail Competition, 2014): Piña Colada Mix

Chris McMillian (New Orleans, LA; Co-founder of The Museum of the American Cocktail; Thrillist's America's Greatest Bartenders, 2015; Imbibe Magazine's Top 25 Most Influential Cocktail Personalities of the Last Century, 2010): Bloody Mary Mix

Stephanie Sanchez (Santa Cruz, CA; Good Times' Best Bartender in Santa Cruz, 2014): Strawberry Daiquiri / Margarita Mix

Darnell Holguin (New York, NY; United States Bartenders' Guild National Finalist of Legacy Cocktail Showcase, 2017; Time Out New York's Top 10 Finalist Best Bartender in New York City, 2015): Sweet & Sour Mix

Jen Ackrill (Honolulu, HI; Modern Luxury's Top Six Hawaiian Bartenders, 2016): Triple Sec Syrup Bar Ingredient

Marv Cunningham (Nassau, Bahamas; Stolichnaya Regional Mix Master Champion, 2017; Taste of the Caribbean Bartender of the Year, 2015 & 2016): Blue Curacao Syrup Bar Ingredient

FoodStory Brands (the company behind Cocktail Artist) president Jay Whitney, "Cocktail Artist started with the simple mission to empower home bartenders to confidently make craft cocktails with ease, and the line has surpassed expectations in its first year on the market.

"Our seven new mixes and bar ingredients are hitting stores across the country just in time for St. Patrick's Day, Cinco de Mayo, Kentucky Derby, and the summer beach season. Now, with a total of 15 mixes and ingredients, all developed with the nation's leading mixologists and bartenders, Cocktail Artist is changing the game in the cocktail mix category and transforming the way people entertain and mix cocktails at home."

Tipsy Bartender host and creator Skyy John said: "I want to help people make delicious cocktails easily—and have fun with it.

"My Cocktail Artist Margarita Mix is made with the very best ingredients, meaning there's no high fructose corn syrup, just pure cane sugar and natural fruit juices. It's so smooth that you can enjoy it on its own or with spirits, from tequila to rum or vodka. It is so versatile and perfectly balanced, you can't beat it!"

Mixologist from Miami, Florida Carla Rivera said: "Piña Colada was invented in Puerto Rico, and I like to tell people that while my ethnicity is Puerto Rican, my blood type is Piña Colada.

"My Cocktail Artist Piña Colada Mix is a great substitute for the classic recipe used at the Caribe Hilton Hotel in San Juan."

Revel New Orleans bartender and owner Chris McMillian said: "After 25 years of mixing cocktails in New Orleans, I still love knowing that people enjoy what they drink.

"I chose Bloody Mary as my Cocktail Artist mix because it's not only a staple in New Orleans, but when made with quality ingredients and savory spices, there is nothing better."

"Working with Cocktail Artist over the last year and watching it grow, has been an honor," Las Vegas, Nevada mixologist Juyoung Kang, who designed the Mint Syrup Bar Ingredient said: "As part of the initial class of mixologists, I knew Cocktail Artist was exactly what people are looking for — mixes and ingredients that help them to feel like expert mixologists in their homes that taste amazing and are affordable."

Cocktail Artist launched nationwide in March 2017 in Walmart stores, and will soon be available in supermarket chains across the country. Shortly after hitting shelves, Cocktail Artist contributed more dollar sales growth to the cocktail mix category than any other existing brand sold at Walmart (Nielsen Answers POS, December 2017).

The seven new flavors join these eight original Cocktail Artist mixologists and their inspired mixes and bar ingredients:

Juyoung Kang, (Las Vegas, NV; Wine Enthusiast's Top 40 Under 40 Tastemakers, 2017; Thrillist's Best Bartenders in Las Vegas Bars, 2016): Mint Syrup Bar Ingredient

Tenzin Samdo, (Boston, MA; National Restaurant Association's "Star of the Bar" Northeast Regional Winner, 2016 & 2017; Thrillist's America's Greatest Bartenders, 2015): Lemon Juice Bar Ingredient

Sadiyyah Iddeen (Atlanta, GA; Tales of the Cocktail's Top 5 African-American Female Bartenders in Atlanta, 2015): Simple Syrup Bar Ingredient

Matthew Biancaniello (Los Angeles, CA; Thrillist's America's Greatest Bartenders, 2015; Author of Eat Your Drink and host of Good Spirits on A&E): Old Fashioned Mix

Bonnie Wilson (Dallas, TX; Anchor Distilling Co.'s Rising Anchor, 2016; GQ's Most Imaginative Bartender in Dallas, 2014): Grenadine Bar Ingredient

Luke Andrews (Chicago, IL; Time Out Chicago "Bar of the Year," The Whistler as the Beverage Director and Bartender, 2016): Lime Juice Bar Ingredient

Vincent Stipo (Philadelphia, PA; The Daily Meal's Top 25 Bartenders in America, 2014; Zagat's '30 under 30' in Philadelphia, 2014): Mule Mix

Robert Porter (Phoenix, AZ; Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame: Mixologist of the Year Nominee, 2016; Devour Arizona Star Bartender, 2016): Manhattan Mix

