Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Drinks Business Review
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | News
News

Coca-Cola to roll out experimental alcoholic drink in Japan

DBR Staff Writer Published 08 March 2018

Soft drink giant Coca-Cola is planning to launch an alcoholic beverage in Japan this year.

The company plans to develop its own version of Chu-Hi, a Japanese alcopop.

Chu-Hi are canned beverages that feature flavoured sparkling water and distilled alcohol, shochu.

Coca-Cola is expanding its business away from traditional added sugar fizzy drinks.

Sales of fizzy drinks experiencing a drop globally as young people are focusing more on health concerns.

Coca-Cola Japan business unit president Jorge Garduño said the entry into the alcoholic market marked a new era of experimentation for the company. 

Garduño said: "Coca-Cola has always focused entirely on non-alcoholic beverages, and this is a modest experiment for a specific slice of our market."

Japanese alcoholic beverage producers including Suntory, Aasahi, Kirin, and others have been are already producing Chu Hi drinks.

Coca-Cola, with its more than 130 year history, has always produced non-alcoholic drinks, with an exception to acquiring a winery back in 1977 and selling it to Seagrams in 1983.

The company has been experimenting in the Japanese market for quite some time. Coca-Cola Japan launches an average of 100 new products every year. Last year, it introduced Coca Cola Plus, a drink that contains fiber.

In the fourth quarter of 2017 alone, the company carried out several new, key initiatives and programs, from launching new bottle designs to testing new products and flavors.

Coca-Cola said that it would probably sell the alcoholic drink only in Japan, because of the unique and special qualities of the market.

Garduño has been with Coca-Cola since 1992, working in various areas of the world. He has been in charge of the Japanese business since July 2017, working in partnership with the local bottling system.

Image: Coca-Cola to experiment in Japan with alcoholic beverage. Photo: Courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Soft Drinks

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

ALECTIA – the Leading Independent Adviser to the Brewing Industry ALECTIA is the leading independent adviser to the brewing industry and has an impressive record in working for all the great brewers in the world, including SAB Miller, AB InBev, Grolsch, Carlsberg, Molson Coors and Beer Thai Public Co and a long list of regional and local breweries. Suppliers Finn-Korkki – Leading Manufacturer of Ring Pull Caps and Sealing Machines We are a leading manufacturer of ring pull caps. Operating on a global-scale, we supply RingCrown and RipCap closures to help our customers create, market and sustain their brands. Suppliers Schneider Industries - Global Solutions for your Surplus Assets Schneider Industries markets and manages the sale of real estate, equipment and complete running facilities through auctions, orderly negotiated sales, sealed bid sales and traditional listings. Schneider Industries also offers appraisals, decommissioning, and scrapping and asset relocation services. Suppliers ContiTech – Manufacturer of High-Quality Hoses With more than 100 years experience in the production of elastomer hoses and hose lines, ContiTech AG is one of the leading German manufacturers of high-quality hoses for the beverage industry. Suppliers

Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.