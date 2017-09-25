Central City Brewers + Distillers announces low-alcohol refresher

Canadian brewery Central City Brewers + Distillers has released its new Red Racer Low Rider Raspberry and announced the first in a series of low-alcohol refreshers.

The company said the Red Racer Low Rider Raspberry is a new take on the classic Berliner Weisse style.

It comes with a berry flavour and offers a creamy, fruity and sour combination.

The beer has a bright red raspberry colour which is claimed to add a unique flavour to the quaffable beer.

The Red Racer Low Rider Raspberry has an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 3.5% and is made from real raspberry juice to add to the authentic flavour and the red colour.

Lactose and vanilla can also be added for a light and creamy body.

Central City says that Red Racer Low Rider Raspberry is expected to be released early next year and will be available in 355ml cans

Central City Brewers + Distillers Brewmaster Gary Lohin said: “With the Low Rider we were trying for something a bit different.

“Taking inspiration from the popular Berry Smooth from our Across the Nation Collaboration Pack, we adapted the recipe to create this lightly tart and fruity take on the classic Berliner Weisse.”

In early September, Central City released two ales, the new Red Racer Snickerdoodle Pumpkin Ale and the Red Racer Barrel Aged Imperial Pumpkin Ale.

The brewery stated that the two beers have been inspired from pumpkin cookie. These ales are claimed to be made from real pumpkin and traditional fall spices, with light creaminess coming in from adding lactose.

This new ale Red Racer Snickerdoodle Pumpkin Ale has an ABV of 5.0%, while the Red Racer Barrel Aged Imperial Pumpkin Ale has an ABV of 8%. These two ales will be available in 650ml bottles.

Image: Central City Brewers + Distillers releases new beer, Red Racer Low Rider Raspberry. Photo: Courtesy of CENTRAL CITY BREWERS + DISTILLERS.