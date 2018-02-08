Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Castanea Partners makes minority investment in Brew Dr. Kombucha

Published 08 February 2018

Castanea Partners has acquired a minority stake in The Townshend Group, the parent firm of Brew Dr. Kombucha.

The Townshend Group (TTG) was founded in 2006 by the Company's CEO Matt Thomas, and consists of three operating businesses: Brew Dr. Kombucha, Townshend's Tea Company, and Thomas & Sons Distillery.

Brew Dr. Kombucha produces a line of 100% raw, organic kombucha in a variety of flavors distributed in stores in the US and Canada, including New Seasons, Whole Foods, Costco, Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe's, and Target.

Townshend's Tea Company is a tea retailer with 9 locations in Oregon, Montana, and Utah. Thomas & Sons Distillery is a distillery that utilizes the alcohol byproduct from the kombucha fermentation process to produce craft spirits.

Castanea operating partner Tom First said: "In Brew Dr. and TTG we saw an opportunity to invest in a high-quality, authentic kombucha brand that addresses increasing consumer interest in personal health and well-being.

"The Brew Dr. team has done a tremendous job translating Matt's love for high-quality tea into great kombucha and we're delighted to partner with them to help continue building on the strong foundation for success already in place."

Matt Thomas said: "At a time when Brew Dr. is gaining significant momentum, we're excited to be able to work alongside the Castanea team and leverage their distinct experience in building beverage brands.

"Their outstanding track record in the beverage category will provide valuable insights on brand building and distribution expansion. I'm excited to have their help as we make Brew Dr. Kombucha available to more people across the country."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Source: Company Press Release

