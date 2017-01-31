Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Campari America extends distribution deals with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Published 31 January 2017

Campari America is renewing and expanding its existing distribution agreements with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

As part of the renewed partnership, Campari will be moving 14 new markets under SGWS which were previously managed by Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC). The agreements go into effect on March 1, 2017.

Campari America managing director Ugo Fiorenzo said: “SGWS has been a significant partner in the growth of our business for more than 25 years.

"Campari America is now at a stage where our broad portfolio of highly desirable brands – including the recently acquired Grand Marnier – gives us increased leverage in the market, which we feel strongly SGWS has the right resources and capabilities on a national level to fully exploit.”

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits CEO Wayne Chaplin said: “Campari America has one of the strongest portfolios in the business today and we are thrilled that after more than two decades working together we have the opportunity to help grow their business even more.

"Our companies have proven to be great partners and we look forward to taking our expertise in selling their brands even further across the country.”

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits executive vice president, chief operating officer Brad Vassar said:  “We appreciate the opportunity and the responsibility Campari America has entrusted in us to take their business to the next level.

"Utilizing our nationwide network and resources will significantly increase efficiencies for Campari and allow us to use economies of scale to achieve our joint business priorities.”

Campari America Sales vice president Dan Vanderbilt said:  “With these agreements, we will further align with SGWS to help establish and execute our business plan across all channels of trade, with a keen focus on national accounts and the on-premise.

"This will enable us to be even better partners with our customers and our consumers, allowing us to fully realize the potential that exists with our portfolio for us and for them.”

Vanderbilt said: “The move to shift more of our business to SGWS was driven by their ability to fully support our key priority brands, including a real focus on driving distribution both in open and control markets.

“In addition to the 27 markets where we were already represented by SGWS, we are adding 14 more including Texas, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Maryland, DC, West Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Montgomery County. We also want to thank RNDC for their support of our business over the past several years.”



Source: Company Press Release

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
News

