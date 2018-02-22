Califia Farms launches new line of dairy-free, probiotic-powered yogurt drinks

Califia Farms has launched a new line of dairy-free Yogurt Drinks made with the Califia Culture Blend.

This distinct trio of 10 billion live, active probiotic CFUs is powered by BB-12, the most documented bifidobacteria in the world and well known for its efficacy in digestive and immune health.

Califia Farms is the first to batch ferment the BB-12 strain in a non-dairy yogurt. The cultures grow as part of the almond and coconut base, delivering probiotics as part of the whole food, versus being fortified and added at the end of fermentation.

Available in both multi-serve and single-serve, the Yogurt Drinks are available in four dairy-free varieties – Strawberry, Super Berry, Mango and Unsweetened Plain – which are all delicious, creamy, lower in sugar and flavored from real fruit. Through the launch of their Yogurt Drinks, Califia Farms is set to disrupt a new category and build upon the skyrocketing success that the brand has achieved with nut milks and coffee.

Califia Farms CEO Greg Steltenpohl said: "Increasingly, consumers are realizing the importance of probiotics because of their enormous digestive and immune health benefits.

"And until now, there hasn't been a non-dairy yogurt that delivers the delicious taste and creamy texture people want. At Califia, we've set the gold standard for nut milks and creamers, and were able to create an almond and coconut based Yogurt Drink that delivers 10 billion live, active probiotics that are truly great tasting."

Since the brand entered store shelves, Califia Farms has disrupted and grown the nut-milk market with their high-quality, dairy-free milks.

In 2016, Califia Farms accounted for 75% of the nut-milk category growth in the natural channel1. The company aims to continue this success through the launch of their Yogurt Drinks, which also mark Califia Farms' expansion into an all-new category.

The Better Nutrition Program CEO Ashley Koff, RD said: "I'm thrilled about this delicious, better nutrition option. Until now, consumers faced compromises in their yogurt and probiotic choices. The unique combination of this clinically-proven probiotic, cultured into a delicious dairy-free yogurt, delivers what I want people to choose more often."

Launching Spring 2018, Califia Farms' Yogurt Drinks come in a variety of delicious flavors, sourced from real fruit, and are packaged in the same beloved, curvy bottle. The flavors include:

Califia Farms Strawberry Yogurt Drink – available in 8 oz. and 25.4 oz.

Califia Farms Super Berry Yogurt Drink – available in 8 oz. and 25.4 oz.

Califia Farms Mango Yogurt Drink – available in 8 oz. and 25.4 oz.

Califia Farms Unsweetened Plain Yogurt Drink – available in 25.4 oz.

The Yogurt Drinks are an easy dairy-free swap for an existing meal or snack, and can be consumed by themselves, mixed with granola, added to a smoothie, and more. Ideal for adults and kids alike, these probiotic dairy-free Yogurt Drinks can promote a healthy digestive system which can lead to a strong immune system.

The suggested retail price is $2.69 for the single-serve 8 oz. bottle and $5.49 for the multi-serve 25.4 oz. bottle. The yogurts are non-GMO, dairy-free gluten free, vegan, kosher and free of carrageenan.

Source: Company Press Release