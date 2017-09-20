Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Budweiser to launch non-alcoholic beer Prohibition Brew in UK

DBR Staff Writer Published 20 September 2017

Ab InBev’s brand Budweiser is all set to launch its non-alcoholic beer Prohibition Brew in the UK later this year.

The non-alcoholic beer was launched in Canada last year and with yearly increase in the sale of non-alcoholic beers in the UK, Budweiser plans to tap in to this trend by launching its beer in the country.

The name of the new brew is Prohibition Brew and it is said to have been inspired from the time period when selling alcohol was illegal in the US in the 1920s.

The company was the first to introduce the non-alcoholic beer during the prohibition era and now it is launching it almost a century later.

The non-alcoholic beer is made using the same hops, water and yeast which are used in the regular brewing process. But, in the last stage, the alcohol in the brew is removed through a special process.

According to Fortune magazine, the sale of non-alcoholic beer in the UK has seen an increasing trend between 2010 and 2015. Beverage Daily says that last year, Brits have consumed about 18.2 million liters of non-alcoholic beer. Sales have also increased from 17% to 20% last year.

The plan to launch alcohol-free beverages is part of the company’s strategy to include at least 20% of its product portfolio with low and no-alcohol beverages by 2025.

FoodBev.com quoted Budweiser UK marketing manager Rowan Chidgey as saying: “Budweiser Prohibition is for those who love beer, who will never sacrifice on quality or taste and want to enjoy freely.

“After all, beer isn’t about alcohol; it’s about using the best, natural ingredients and brewing with passion. We can’t wait for the UK to try it later this year.”

By launching Prohibition Brew in the UK, Budweiser will expand its low and non-alcoholic beverage line up including Beck’s Blue and Bud Light with 3.5% alcohol by volume (ABV).

Image: AB InBev’s Budweiser to launch Prohibition Brew in the UK. Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/BUDWEISER.

