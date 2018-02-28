Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Drinks Business Review
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | News
News

Blue Marble Cocktails releases ready-to-drink pre-mix cocktails

Published 28 February 2018

Blue Marble Cocktails has released all-natural, ultra-premium, ready-to-drink, pre-mixed cocktails, and spirits.

With a spectacular line of ultra-premium spirits and 12 ready-to-drink flavors, consumers can choose their favorite. These hand-crafted, all-natural, ultra-premium cocktails – which include varieties like Screwdriver, Greyhound, Long Island, Moscow Mule, Bloody Mary, Cosmo, Marble-rita, Vodka/soda, Whiskey/cola, Mojito, Coconut Island, and Cinnamon Toast– are perfect for airlines, cruise lines, hotels, casinos and event venues, looking for premium experiences for their VIPs. The best ingredients make the best cocktails. 

Blue Marble Cocktails' hand-crafted cocktails do not contain any dyes, GMOs or artificial anything. Blue Marble Cocktails' is bringing convenience and simplicity to cocktail seekers, and makers, who want an all-natural and ultra-premium beverage wherever they are.

Award winning Blue Marble, has already racked up dozens of Gold Medals and awards such as the prestigious Chefs of America American Masters of Taste, Taste Champion and Beverage Champion double gold seal, Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, SIP Awards, New York International Spirits Competition and the International Wine and Spirits Competition.

Blue Marble is shaking up how people get cocktails and is the new go-to cocktail by people around the world. With 5-gallon kegs, and perfect pour 200ml cans (6.78oz), these convenient sizes make them the perfect addition for concession stands at your favorite concert, athletic event, tailgate, or get-together.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

GoSpotCheck - Execution Management Software for Field Teams Maximize distribution. Establish menu presence. Taste success. GoSpotCheck is used by some of the Beverage Alcohol industry's most prominent suppliers and distributors to track point-of-sale display execution and incentive-based display compliance. Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Suppliers BINDER - Best Conditions for Your Success BINDER is the world's leading specialist in simulation chambers for scientific and industrial laboratory applications. With a comprehensive range of products covering routine applications as well as highly specific tasks in the area of research and development, production and quality assurance. Suppliers Finn-Korkki – Leading Manufacturer of Ring Pull Caps and Sealing Machines We are a leading manufacturer of ring pull caps. Operating on a global-scale, we supply RingCrown and RipCap closures to help our customers create, market and sustain their brands. Suppliers

Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.