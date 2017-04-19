Beam Suntory, Stock Spirits sign new distribution deal in Slovakia

Stock Slovensko, part of Stock Spirits, has agreed to distribute Beam Suntory’s entire portfolio in Slovakia.

the companies have signed a distribution deal, through which Beam Suntory aims to build its brands such as Jim Beam, Courvoisier, and Maker’s Mark in the Slovakian market.

Stock Slovensko claims that Beam Suntory selected it due to its track record in building both local and international spirits brands in the country.

In last October, Beam Suntory signed a three year distribution agreement with Stock Polska to distribute its spirit brands in Poland.

Beam Suntory Eastern Europe senior area director Marcin Sznajder said: “We have worked with Stock Spirits for a long time, since 2013 in Poland, and we are therefore excited to be expanding our partnership into this promising market.

“Stock Slovensko is a powerful distributor, with the local expertise and network to take our portfolio to the next level of growth. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the team at Italmarket who have done an excellent job of building our brands in Slovakia over the last few years.”

Stock Slovensko managing director Roman Pócs said: “I am delighted to be beginning our partnership with Beam Suntory in Slovakia. I believe this is a great opportunity to expand our portfolio with world-class Beam Suntory brands.

“Premium brands have enormous potential and we will seek to bring mutual success and benefit to both of our companies through excellent service within the Slovak market.”

Recently, Beam Suntory released a limited edition Jim Beam Game 7 Batch. Jim Beam was the official Bourbon of the Chicago Cubs. Beam Suntory also introduced a limited edition Basil Hayden’s Rye Whiskey.

Image: Beam Suntory selects Stock Spirits to distribute spirits in Slovakia. Photo: Courtesy of Beam Suntory Inc.