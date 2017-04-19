Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Drinks Business Review
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | News
News

Beam Suntory, Stock Spirits sign new distribution deal in Slovakia

Published 19 April 2017

Stock Slovensko, part of Stock Spirits, has agreed to distribute Beam Suntory’s entire portfolio in Slovakia.

the companies have signed a distribution deal, through which Beam Suntory aims to build its brands such as Jim Beam, Courvoisier, and Maker’s Mark in the Slovakian market.

Stock Slovensko claims that Beam Suntory selected it due to its track record in building both local and international spirits brands in the country.

In last October, Beam Suntory signed a three year distribution agreement with Stock Polska to distribute its spirit brands in Poland.

Beam Suntory Eastern Europe senior area director Marcin Sznajder said: “We have worked with Stock Spirits for a long time, since 2013 in Poland, and we are therefore excited to be expanding our partnership into this promising market.

“Stock Slovensko is a powerful distributor, with the local expertise and network to take our portfolio to the next level of growth. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the team at Italmarket who have done an excellent job of building our brands in Slovakia over the last few years.”

Stock Slovensko managing director Roman Pócs said: “I am delighted to be beginning our partnership with Beam Suntory in Slovakia. I believe this is a great opportunity to expand our portfolio with world-class Beam Suntory brands.

“Premium brands have enormous potential and we will seek to bring mutual success and benefit to both of our companies through excellent service within the Slovak market.”

Recently, Beam Suntory released a limited edition Jim Beam Game 7 Batch. Jim Beam was the official Bourbon of the Chicago Cubs. Beam Suntory also introduced a limited edition Basil Hayden’s Rye Whiskey.

Image: Beam Suntory selects Stock Spirits to distribute spirits in Slovakia. Photo: Courtesy of Beam Suntory Inc.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> April

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Spirits
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Valspar - Oxygen-Scavenging and Barrier Additives for Plastic Containers Oxygen reacts with packaged drinks and alters them, often to the failure of the packaging and product. Even tiny amounts of oxygen ingress or a lack of C02 retention can cause products to spoil while on the shelf. valOR® barriers from Valspar, help preserve the freshness of beer, juices, teas, and much more. Suppliers SPX - Where Ideas Meet Industry SPX is a partner who can help you meet the modern demands of the food and beverage manufacturing industry. We have one of the widest range of equipment designed specifically for this market area and a deep understanding of the processes and challenges faced today. Our innovative and flexible solutions are well proven and designed to meet the paramount need for food safety alongside flexible, high efficiency, low energy production. Suppliers ALECTIA – the Leading Independent Adviser to the Brewing Industry ALECTIA is the leading independent adviser to the brewing industry and has an impressive record in working for all the great brewers in the world, including SAB Miller, AB InBev, Grolsch, Carlsberg, Molson Coors and Beer Thai Public Co and a long list of regional and local breweries. Suppliers Norit Haffmans - Purification Technologies Norit Haffmans founded in 1947, belongs to the Norit group. Norit - leading in purification, headquartered in The Netherlands, develops and applies state-of-the-art purification technologies. Suppliers

Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.